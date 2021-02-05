BRADFORD, Pa. — In a game where it made four more field goals than Smethport, Bradford still found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard.
Whistled for 25 fouls, the Owls sank 13 field goals compared to the Hubbers’ nine, but Smethport’s 26-for-32 night at the charity stripe proved to be Bradford’s undoing in a 48-37 loss at the Owls’ Nest.
“They attacked the rim really well. We got beat off the dribble a couple times, and our backside help was just a step too late instead of meeting them in the paint,” Bradford coach Chuck Bell said. “A couple times, we were in position to take charges and missed them. That was the key. And then once we got down late, we were just trying to scramble and make things happen and picked up some fouls in the open.”
The Owls (3-5) initially battled to a 10-9 lead, keyed by a pair of Gavin Piscitelli 3-pointers — what ultimately ended up being Bradford’s final advantage. But the Hubbers (5-5) finished the quarter on an 8-0 run courtesy of treys by Alex Ognen and Richie McDowell. McDowell led Smethport in scoring with 15 points, and sank three 3-pointers in the win.
“We had to pick up the defense and keep them out of the paint,” Bell said. “That was a key for us coming into the game. (Smethport) did a nice job with some of their backscreens, so we needed to make sure we were talking and jumping to the ball so we’re over top of that stuff and it doesn’t catch us blindsided.
“We picked up defensively, but offensively we were still stagnant in the second.”
Cameron County 38, St. Marys 23
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Cameron County raced out to a 10-point lead and withstood a second-quarter run before pulling away in the fourth.
Caden Beldin scored a game-high 18 points for the Red Raiders (10-1). Cameron County jumped out to a 13-3 first-quarter lead before that advantage was trimmed to just two (17-15) at the break. It then held St. Marys to just four points in each of the third and fourth quarters to secure the win.
Holden Housler notched 10 points for the Dutch.
Austin 51, Northern Potter 31
ULYSSES, Pa. — Jackson Glover tallied 18 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career while leading Austin.
Glover reached the milestone on his first free throw attempt of the game. Skylar Crawford and Jacob Hooftallen each added 10 points for the Panthers (3-4), who outscored NoPo 19-7 in the second quarter and 21-3 in the third quarter to blow open a 10-10 game after the first.
Tre Slawson recorded 16 points for Northern Potter (1-6).