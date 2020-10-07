ST. BONAVENTURE — He’s most demonstrative, of course, in front of the home crowd.
After a big blocked shot.
On the heels of a crowd-pleasing two-handed slam.
After finishing a layup in traffic and simultaneously drawing the foul …
Osun Osunniyi is more than willing to celebrate those triumphs outwardly, often engaging his classmates along the baseline, flexing his arms before the student section or imploring the already-raucous Reilly Center crowds to get louder.
He can also, however, be just as expressive on the road, as evidenced by the late-game emotion he’s twice displayed inside George Washington’s Smith Center, in two of his most signature performances to date: last year’s 20-point, nine-rebound, five-block masterpiece and 2019’s 18-point, 16-rebound, three-block dominance.
‘Shoon has always been his own source of spirit within a 40-minute St. Bonaventure men’s basketball game. His teammates have only shared in that fervor. And they’ll continue to do so … even if they’re playing inside mostly empty arenas this winter.
“IN A way, it’s bad,” the junior center said, when asked about the prospect of playing without fans on the latest episode of the athletic department’s new YouTube show, Bonnies Insider. “As we’ve seen in the NBA bubble, it feels different not being able to feed off the crowd, so it’s going to be a big thing. The Reilly Center is one of the crazy places to play in the country, so when the Reilly Center’s going crazy, it helps us get better …
“But at the same time, we as a team feed off of each other’s energy in practice, so if we’re playing a scrimmage and one team is doing well, we’re going to feed off each other. So it’ll be weird not having fans, but at the same time we can feed off each other and bring our own energy.”
Osunniyi compared the potential of a spectator-less 2020-21 season to invariably being away from the comforts of the RC.
“It’ll be like we’re always in an away game,” he said. “There’s no fans rooting for us, but we can feed off each other. You do something well in practice and your teammates are like, ‘yeah!’ I don’t have a problem screaming in an empty gym if I do something. I don’t really care if the gym is full or empty, if I do something really good, I’m going to let you know in a way.”
AS WITH every other sports-related outlet, the Bona athletic department has had to find ways to fill the void with the continued lack of live events. One venture was the creation of Bonnies Insider, a 20-25-minute video that has updated fans on its athletics programs in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.
Outside of those productions, here are three updates relating to the men’s basketball team:
— According to CBS’ Matt Norlander, Bona, Stephen F. Austin and Towson have all agreed to be part of a “multi-team event” at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, from Nov. 25-27. The Bona-SFA game is “done,” per Norlander, and a fourth team “could be close” to joining the event.
— According to independent reporter Jeff Goodman, the Division I Oversight Committee was set to discuss Tuesday whether winter athletes should get an additional season of eligibility, even if most or all of the 2020-21 campaign is played, and that the D-I Council is expected to vote on that matter Oct. 13-14.
— Bona junior guard Jaren English, per the team website and the last episode of Bonnies Insider, has changed his name to Jaren Holmes, his mother’s last name, and will go by that surname moving forward.
You can hear from players such as Osunniyi, Holmes and Jalen Adaway, though, in the latest installment of Bonnies Insider, on the Bona YouTube channel. Additionally in that episode, athletics director Tim Kenney provided an update on where Bona stands in terms of fans inside the RC this winter.
“CURRENTLY, we can’t have fans,” he noted. “We’re not allowed to. The Buffalo Bills can’t have fans, nobody; the Mets, the Yankees, you name it, don’t have fans right now. Will that change? It might. And we hope we have enough plans between the two extremes that we can pivot on them and act right away.
“If they say (we’re allowed to have) 25 percent, well, what does that mean? Who can get in? Obviously, you want to have student representation. You have to have supporters who have had tickets for years and years, you want to take care of them. Does it mean, ‘okay, you get to go to a couple games, another group gets to go to a couple games?’ There’s about five scenarios we’ve worked on to say, okay, once we know more, we can move.”
He added, “The interesting thing is going to be if it changes midstream. It might start off with nobody, but maybe there’s a vaccine or there’s a huge break in the treatment that it eases up on these restrictions and you can add more people. So we’ll have to be flexible on both.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)