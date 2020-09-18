SHEFFIELD, Pa. — A new-look Sheffield football team may undergo some growing pains this season, but Chris Korbar’s young group is ready for a new challenge in 2020.
Several key differences confront the Wolverines this season, including a league change and the loss of their annual co-op with Abraxas.
Because of the scheduling changes made this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheffield will play against District 9 Small School South schools, while many of the team’s annual opponents will play in the North division.
Despite the shake-ups, Korbar said his group, which numbers 23 without the annual Abraxas additions, whose potential for a season was in question as recently as the first week of practice, is ready to compete.
“I believe our kids have the heart to continue to do what we want them to do,” he said. “They came out to keep this program alive.”
Junior quarterback Michael Mihalic enters his first year as the Wolverines’ starter after missing nearly all of last season due to a shoulder injury.
“It’s a learning experience for him with the quarterback position, especially with COVID. He didn’t have the amount of time to learn that someone would have normally,” Korbar said. “He’s got a decent head on his shoulders and wants to succeed, so that’s what we’re going to push him to do.”
THE WOLVERINES return half of their offensive line from a year ago to protect Mihalic, with Jake Davidson transitioning to the tight end position for his senior year.
Sheffield will turn to sophomore running back Garrett Watters to take a large number of carries out of the backfield. Prior to this season, Watters had played defensive end. Junior defensive tackle Cyrus Sears will play a big role in slowing down opposing run games for the Wolverines.
“(Sears) keeps his head on a swivel and knows where the ball is going,” Korbar said. “He’s pretty good at the penetration part of our defensive scheme.”
In what is an exceptionally young roster, the Wolverines will feature six freshmen, six sophomores, seven juniors and four seniors.
“That’s the majority of our issue right now, is low numbers,” Korbar said. “We have a small number of kids to pick from normally, and not having the (Abraxas) co-op that usually provides 12 kids hurts the numbers.”
Korbar said that while his team had adjusted to the COVID-19 protocols put forth by the state this year, the uncertainty that the pandemic caused going into the season has impacted Sheffield’s learning curve.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of planning or time to get stuff done,” he said. “It impacted the preparation of the offseason, and it probably hurt our overall game plan.”
THE WOLVERINES opened their season last Saturday, suffering an 86-0 home defeat to Keystone.
They’ll travel to Curwensville on Friday before hosting Redbank Valley on Sept. 26.
Korbar, who is in his third season at SHS, said that he is looking forward to playing Union-AC Valley in October, a school at which he used to coach.
“I have a pretty good rapport with the coaches in that area, so I like to see those guys every year that we can,” he said. “Hang out, talk and get to coach football with a good group of people.”
Despite the obstacles facing Sheffield this season, Korbar said he’s happy that his team is able to get on the field, as the opportunity to play is all that they actually want.
“It’s growing pains,” Korbar said. “That’s what we’re going to be facing all year long. We know that and understand that.”
Going forward, the Wolverines will look to build on the limited, but positive momentum they’ve built under their new coach. A year ago, Sheffield went 2-7 with wins over Cameron County and Port Allegany; its Week 4 win over the Red Raiders snapped a 26-game losing streak, which had spanned the previous three years, including an 0-9 mark in Korbar’s first campaign.
The Wolverines’ last winning regular season came in 2013, when they went 5-4 before finishing 5-6 overall under Dave Fitch.
“We have a great group of young kids that are going to persevere and be resilient,” Korbar said. “The kids are going to be the teachers this year with the way they play and the effort they put forward based on all the obstacles that have gotten in the way.”
THE RETURNING lettermen:
Cooper Traister, junior, 5-8, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Michael Mihalic, junior, 5-6, 175, quarterback/defensive back
Garrett Watters, sophomore, 5-11, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Collin Brown, sophomore, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
Jake Davidson, senior, 5-10, 195, tight end/line both ways
Danah Campbell, junior, 5-8, 290, line both ways
Wyatt Lindsey, junior, 6-1, 255, line both ways
Cyrus Sears, junior, 6-0, 290, line both ways
Matthew Lobdell, sophomore, 5-9, 190, tight end/offensive line/linebacker
Alex Richards, freshman, 5-10, 180, line both ways
Gage Mott-Macalush, sophomore, 6-0, 185, running back/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Mihalic
Running Backs: Mott-Macalush, AJ Barnes (so., 5-5, 135), Chase Kyler (fr., 5-6, 160), Kiechaun Koper (jr., 5-10, 220)
Ends/Receivers: Traister, Watters, Brown, Davidson, Lobdell, Jesse Campbell (sr., 6-1, 155), Isaac Sheldon (fr., 5-6, 125), Gavin Fehlman (jr., 5-10, 145)
Linemen: Campbell, Lindsey, Sears, Davidson, Lobdell, Richards, Duane Wagner (sr., 6-2, 240), Stevie Koper, (sr., 6-0, 200), Andrew Morgan (fr., 5-5, 145), Mary Muzzy (jr., 5-4, 150), Owen Cable (so., 5-5, 140)
Defense
Linemen: Davidson, D. Campbell, Lindsey, Sears, Richards, Wagner, Koper, Morgan, Cable
Linebackers: Lobdell, Mott-Macalush, Koper, Muzzy
Defensive Backs: Traister, Mihalic, Watters, Brown, Fehlman, J. Campbell, Barnes, Sheldon, Kyler
THE SCHEDULE: