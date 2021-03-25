Shaun the Sheep returns in family-fun ‘Farmageddon’

Whenever I get worried that TV cartoons and animated movies aimed mostly at kids are getting too dumb, too reliant on current trends and pop culture references and using dialogue that even a 5-year-old would groan over, I remember there is Shaun the Sheep.
First appearing in a 1995 “Wallace and Gromit” short film, the adventures of Shaun and his fellow sheep have continued over the course of six seasons of a TV show, two TV specials and two feature films, “Shaun the Sheep Movie” in 2015 and now a sequel on Netflix that is a perfect escape for the whole family.
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” is the latest stop-motion animated production from Aardman Studios, and once again a refreshing British family film that rises above the many mediocre American animated movies that aren’t Disney or Pixar.
On the one hand, British humor and comedy writing is different enough from American that jokes that are tired and old there are often unfamiliar in the States. But because Shaun the Sheep stories are closer to silent films — there’s no dialogue; just sighs, grumbles and chuckles — the slapstick action is constant and always creative.
Despite channeling a familiar story from a classic 1980s film, the real strength of “Farmageddon” is how it effortlessly blends hilarious sketches of people and animals getting into set-crashing hijinks while also showing real heart and emotion between relatable characters.
There is something strange going on in the peaceful town of Mossingham as a mysterious, fast-moving UFO enters the Earth’s atmosphere and crash-lands near the verdant Mossy Bottom Farm.
When the mischievous Shaun the Sheep orders pizza delivery for the woolly flock under the nose of the Farmer and Bitzer, the ever-watchful sheepdog, an unexpected guest comes to the farm as well: a little lost alien named Lu-La.
Now light-years away from home, Shaun and the rest of the sheep must lend Lu-La a helping hand, getting their new extraterrestrial companion home while protecting her from the Ministry of Alien Detection and its unstoppable leader.
On March 15, “Farmageddon” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Film, and it’s easy to see why immediately. Although the film is nearly all stop-motion animation — a technique that can take two weeks to just get one minute of film — Aardman has only gotten better at filling every single one of those minutes with details.
The characters themselves may still look cartoony, but the world all looks and feels real with weathering on buildings and vehicles, individual stalks of wheat on the farm and even tiny rips or tears on characters’ clothing. Combining that with gorgeous cinematography and advanced techniques like handheld tracking and sweeping crane shots, which are doubly tough with stop-motion, the technique alone makes this movie award worthy.
Now this may be an animated family comedy, but it’s also a science-fiction adventure that obviously loves that genre. The story of an alien getting lost on earth and meeting a new friend who tries to help him get home is, of course, the story of “E.T.,” the undisputed king of family science-fiction films. But almost every scene has an Easter Egg or homage to a classic movie or TV show, whether it’s a Dalek from “Doctor Who,” the musical themes from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” or even someone eating “Roswell Jam.”
But when you get down to it, that silent movie slapstick action reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton is a joy from start to finish. The creativity, especially concerning stop-motion, is off the charts. With hundreds of pieces moving one frame at a time to show off everything from a runaway tractor messing up the farm to Shaun and Lu-La’s mayhem messing up an entire grocery store, it’s a master class in action comedy.
The only thing I can see some kids not enjoying or appreciating is that “Farmageddon” is almost entirely a silent film. Yes, there is a musical score and sound effects, but no one actually says a line of dialogue. Instead, the story is told through the characters’ actions, the items they interact with and facial expressions. Being able to understand every scene clearly without a word is a testament to both the animators, the writers and everyone at Aardman.