There have been many ups and downs through Nate Sestina’s basketball career, but they have all led to the Emporium native living out his dream as a professional basketball player.
Sestina is a member of the Long Island Nets, the G-League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. He’s currently at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, the G-League’s bubble near Orlando where the team will begin its season Wednesday.
On a basketball resume that has included collegiate stops at Bucknell and Kentucky his journey began in Emporium at Cameron County High School, where he had a storied career.
During his time with the Red Raiders, Sestina totaled 1,703 points and 955 rebounds and a long list of accolades.
He recorded 26 double-doubles in 28 games as a senior, earned first team all-state, all-district and all-league honors as well as Big 30 and North Tier League Player of the Year. Sestina also helped the Red Raiders to back-to-back NTL titles, their first PIAA playoff win since 1972 and a Sweet 16 berth his senior year.
BUCKNELL’S academic and basketball reputation appealed to Sestina, who majored in geography. Prior to his arrival, the Bison had six NCAA Tournament appearances and a half-dozen conference tournament championships.
He’s the first Division I player from Cameron County since the 1970s and from District 9 since 1990.
“I definitely appreciate a good education,” Sestina said. “I take pride in being a well-rounded person and being educated. I don’t ever want to be ignorant in any situation just by not knowing or not being aware. Bucknell gave me a little bit of spatial awareness and social awareness.”
“I wanted to go somewhere where I could develop and could grow and get better as a player and a person.”
Along with Sestina, Kimbal Mackenzie, Nate Jones and Matt O’Reilly were also freshmen on Bucknell’s 2015-16 squad. That group not only formed a close bond on the court but have become very close friends off of it.
“I was very, very fortunate to be surrounded by some of the best teammates I could’ve asked for,” Sestina said.
His freshman campaign had a premature end when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in a game against Navy.
He appeared in just four games, scoring 15 points, playing 32 minutes, averaging four points per game and five rebounds.
With Sestina sidelined, the Bison went on to win the Patriot League regular season title before losing in the first round of the NIT to Monmouth.
Looking back on it, Sestina is grateful that his injury occurred, as it gave him a new perspective on life, basketball and the little things.
“It helped me. It made me appreciate basketball, appreciate being able to play, be able-bodied, being able to brush my teeth (and) shower,” Sestina said.
“Kimbal, Matt and Nate — they were the best for me, especially during that time getting hurt. I really focused on my body after that. I focused on rehab ... you’ve got to take care of yourself because your body is now — that’s my resume, what gets me to my next job. I’ve got to take care of that to be able to play again.”
Sestina came back in time for the start of his sophomore season in solid cardio, physical and mental condition.
He said being able to play again was a dream come true and along with his physical and mental shape, he added more to his game such as consistent long-range shooting.
That growth and development was put on display during the next two years.
As a junior, the former Red Raider’s three-point shooting percentage went from 29% the season before to 34%. His overall field goal percentage jumped from 51% to 56% and he brought down 134 rebounds his junior year, 20 more than the year before. His assists, blocks and steals numbers also increased.
Bucknell won both the Patriot League regular season and tournament titles both years, but suffered narrow first-round exits from the NCAA Tournament each time, to West Virginia and Michigan State, respectively.
But by the end of his junior season, he knew his dream of becoming a pro could become a reality.
“TO BE ABLE to play professional basketball in today’s game,” Sestina said, “you have to be able to shoot, you’ve got to be able to expand the floor a little bit and that’s something people don’t think about and I needed to do that to be more consistent, so that’s what I worked on my last three years there.”
Sestina was an energy player off the bench his first three years with the Bison, but he got his initial collegiate start at a familiar place.
Bucknell opened its 2018-19 season against St. Bonaventure in what would be Sestina’s first start in front of his hometown faithful that made the one-hour trip to Olean from Emporium.
The hometown pride was exemplified with plenty of fans dressed in Cameron’s red and white colors as well as others who wore blue and orange No. 4 Bucknell shirts. It was one of many memorable moments for Sestina over his playing career.
Sestina posted a double-double that game, recording 15 points and 16 rebounds in an 88-85 overtime win for Bucknell.
“EVER SINCE I was a freshman in high school, I was lucky enough to play in front of those people,” Sestina said. “To be able to do that at Bucknell was just incredible.
“It was awesome and it meant the world to me and to my family. It was the support I’ve gotten through my entire college career and even now, it’s still unmatched, that small-town pride is just something that won’t ever be touched.”
Sestina started all 31 games for the Bison his senior season and averaged nearly a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds per game. He also earned second team All-Patriot League honors.
Sestina helped lead Bucknell to a share of the Patriot League regular season championship, but the Bison failed to make the NCAA Tournament after falling to Colgate in the league tournament’s championship game.
Bucknell wouldn’t be the last stop of Sestina’s college career.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better four years there,” he said. “Socially, I grew, basketball-wise, I grew, physically, I grew. I’m very, very happy with my decision and if I could go back and do it all over again, I would.”
