(Editor’s Note: This is the third of a three-part series detailing Emporium native Nate Sestina’s basketball journey from Cameron County High School to the NBA G-League’s Long Island Nets.)
Once the COVID-19 pandemic brought Nate Sestina’s final collegiate season at Kentucky to an abrupt end, the former Cameron County star began preparations for the NBA Draft.
For about a month, Sestina said he went searching for an agent to represent him. He described the process as similar to making a college decision.
“You want to find the best fit professionally and personally,” Sestina said. “You want to go somewhere you’re going to be treated well because at the end of the day your agent works for you and that’s something that I still, every once in a while, I’m asking them questions like, ‘Should I do this?’ or ‘Should I do that?’ and they’re like, ‘Man, this is your career, we’re here to give you advice, but ultimately it’s up to you.’”
After discussions with a couple of different agents, Sestina signed with Calvin Andrews and Omar Samhan (a former college basketball player for Saint Mary’s) of Klutch Sports Group around April.
He then went to Northern California to train right outside of Sacramento.
According to Sestina, his former Bucknell teammate, Matt O’Reilly, has a boss who owns a vineyard with a full-court basketball gym and other amenities such as a weight room and pool.
O’Reilly asked his boss if Sestina could work out there and was given the green light.
“I got tested and everything when I got there, was Covid-free, which I was very happy about and then we were just isolated from everybody and it was just every day wake up, get better, wake up, work out, eat right, exercise, all that stuff and just take care of yourself,” Sestina said.
Sestina eventually signed a professional contract to play in Russia. He was there for about a month starting in October, practiced for five days and then had to quarantine for about three weeks. After the five practice days, he didn’t want to lose the progress he’d made over the past four months, so he was able to get out of his contract and return to Las Vegas to continue training.
“The coaching staff over there was incredible, the players were awesome,” Sestina said. “The front office and the team over there were awesome and they told me, ‘Hey, if you ever need to come back over here, please, we’d love to sign you,’ so everything over there was great, we ended on a good note.”
Sestina didn’t hear his name called during the 2020 NBA Draft in November, but not long after the final selection, he received the call that he had been working for his entire career.
“I was on the phone with the Brooklyn Nets,” Sestina said. “My contract had been set up and all I had to do was sign it the next day, so it was an absolutely perfect moment. I was surrounded by family and friends, my girlfriend was there and my agent was there and it was just a special moment for me. It was a dream come true just to be able to have that.”
Sestina signed an Exhibit 10 contract, essentially a summer deal in the NBA world. It can be converted to a regular-season contract or a two-way deal (where a player splits time between the NBA and G-League), or it can expire at the conclusion of camp and that player becomes a free agent.
Camp was held at the franchise’s training facility, which overlooked New York City.
“At first, I didn’t want to be that kid, that young guy walking through taking pictures, but I waited until everybody left and I walked out on the court and took a picture of it and sent it to my mom and I was like, ‘Hey this is my office view,” Sestina said.
“I try to give (my parents) all the credit in the world. I have never been so blessed to have people support me. They’ve given up a lot, they’ve sacrificed a lot for me to be here and they could’ve retired five or six years ago and because I played AAU, my brother played AAU, all the travel stuff adds up, so they couldn’t retire and that was because of me and my brother so I got to give them all the credit in the world.”
Shortly into training camp, Sestina was waived by the parent-team Nets. However, he quickly received a new opportunity and his agents had another contract set up for him to play for the Long Island Nets of the G-League.
Sestina is currently in the G-League bubble at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando. Long Island is currently playing a 15-game schedule that started Wednesday and will end on March 6.
In his G-League debut on Wednesday, Sestina scored 12 points in 18 minutes with three rebounds and four assists in a 131-128 win over the Iowa Wolves.
Among Sestina’s goals are to move up and eventually play in the NBA, but in the short-term, he wants to be a good teammate and, with a chip on his shoulder, prove he belongs. He wants to play to the best of his ability during this season in the bubble and help Long Island win it all.
“We’re here to win,” Sestina said. “We have playoffs. There are incentives behind that and that’s just something, being able to come in as a rookie and say, ‘Hey I’m a G-league champion,’ put that on my resume because that’s what NBA organizations want.”
In the long-term, Sestina wants to play basketball as long as he can, as well as set his family up well financially.
But the most important thing for Sestina is maintaining the happiness that playing basketball has brought him his entire life.
“I think that’s something a lot of people get caught up in, not happy doing what they love and having the job that they have they’re not happy with it and I don’t want to ever let that happen to me,” Sestina said. “If I’m not happy playing then I have to retire and I think that’s when I’ll know.”
Through it all, Sestina hasn’t forgotten about the smalltown he came from or the people of Emporium, which all hold a big place in his heart. He hopes to give back to the town through clinics or assisting the high school basketball team.
“A lot of my teammates are from big cities. They talk about being from Dallas or Atlanta, Philly and New York. I’m like, ‘Man, I got 1,900 people back home fighting for me,’ and it’s just so incredible and I wish that I could thank each and every person individually, whether they were watching games or going to games, messaging me, whatever it was,” Sestina said. ”My ultimate dream is hopefully someday when I’m old and gray have the No. 23 hanging up in the gym somewhere.”
And when that happens one day, it will further solidify that no matter where you come from, hard work, determination and persistence will take you wherever you want to go.
“At the end of the day I am still a professional basketball player, I’m a part of the Brooklyn Nets organization and I’m playing for the Long Island Nets,” Sestina said. “I get to wake up and I get to take care of my body, play basketball and get paid to do it and that’s what I wanted to do since I was a little kid.”
