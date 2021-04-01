Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.