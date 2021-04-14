For years, the stranglehold held by the NCAA over its Division I athletes has been concerning.
Its arrogance was particularly annoying when a coach left a school for a “better” job. While coaches were free to flee for a bigger paycheck, the athletes they recruited were stuck at that school as the NCAA laughably maintained that “athletes commit to a college, not a coach.”
Oh, players who wanted out could transfer, but at the penalty of sitting out a season, a concession many upperclassmen were unwilling to make.
But, starting with the 2018-19 academic year, college athletics’ ruling body finally moved to address that inequity.
Thus was born the Transfer Portal, an NCAA-sponsored site in which scholarship athletes (Div. I and some Div. II) can post their desire to change schools. In most cases, transfers are immediately eligible unless their previous school contests the switch.
That rarely happens, though, as most transfers are precipitated by a lack of playing time. Usually, the athlete didn’t perform up to the original school’s expectations, or it eventually recruited above that player.
In any case, the Portal has dramatically simplified a once-cumbersome process, letting coaches know what players are available and giving athletes the opportunity to change schools, in most cases, without having to sit out a season.
AND THAT whole process has seemingly benefited St. Bonaventure.
Long ago coach Mark Schmidt and associate head coach Steve Curran established their skills as recruiters and acquirers of talent.
But it would seem the Transfer Portal has also become a valuable new tool for them.
The reality is, every Division I basketball program – men’s or women’s – loses players.
In Schmidt’s 14 seasons, the Bonnies have lost, on average, just over two players a year.
That’s hardly unusual.
Some were recruiting mistakes, some left over minimal court time and others were academic casualties or weren’t good campus fits.
STILL, THIS past year was a rarity.
When practice started last fall, the Bonnies had a 13-player roster, nine of them juniors.
Now, a surprising five scholarship members of that squad are gone. Two of them, 6-foot-4 junior guard Anthony Roberts, a transfer from Kent State, and Justin Winston, a 6-8 sophomore forward, left early in the season and are now at Stony Brook and Robert Morris, respectively.
Roberts, a product of the Portal, left due to personal/family reasons.
Then, following the season, guards Alejandro Vasquez and Eddie Creal and center/forward Jalen Shaw all went into the Transfer Portal.
Creal and Shaw will be seniors and Vasquez a junior.
The only real surprise in that group was Vasquez, who gave the Bonnies a lift with some sharp three-point shooting down the stretch.
But he also likely did the math.
Schmidt’s starting five last season were all juniors – Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway, Dominick Welch and Osun Osunniyi – and they averaged between 38 (Lofton) and 33 minutes per game, leaving precious-little time for those on the bench.
It’s doubtful he wanted to be a sixth-man for another season, especially with this past year’s players being offered a fifth year of eligibility due the scheduling havoc created by Covid-19.
That said, only two former Bonnies under Schmidt’s watch arguably went on to better things after transferring, Jordan Gathers who opted for Butler and Izaiah Brockington for Penn State.
AND THAT brings us back to Bona and the Portal.
In the last two weeks, St. Bonaventure has rebuilt its roster with the addition of two sophomore transfers from the Atlantic Coast Conference – 6-8 power forward Karim Coulibaly from Pitt, and 6-3 guard Quadry Adams from Wake Forest – plus 6-7 guard Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, a Canadian prep school star and 6-9 junior college center Oluwasegun Durosinmi.
All four were eligible to sign National Letters of Intent today – Coulibaly having already done so – and when they do the Bonnies will have 10 scholarship players.
The key, of course, is the two ACC transfers, which points to what Schmidt has done for the program.
Ever since the early 1970s when college basketball recruiting became national in scope, St. Bonaventure, a small, rural Franciscan university, has been at a disadvantage.
To be sure, membership in the Atlantic 10 has helped offset that shortcoming, but it’s done little for Fordham, located in the country’s largest city, but with an ongoing dismal record in the conference.
Schmidt’s success in the A-10 in recent years has seemingly made St. Bonaventure a destination for players in the Transfer Portal who want to play for a quality program in a good league.
Oh, the heart of recruiting will always be scholastic and prep school players. But it’s also fraught with risk as the step from schoolboy hoops to D-I basketball is steep, with coaches never 100% sure a given recruit can make that leap physically, mentally, emotionally and competitively.
That’s why transfers can be so appealing. They already have a collegiate portfolio … encouraging or eliminating. Maybe they chose the wrong suitor, the school was a bad fit, promises went unfulfilled or a coaching change redefined roles.
But for coaches searching the portal, the name of a former recruit who chose to go elsewhere or a player of interest who seemed out of reach at the end of his high school career, there’s an opportunity for a second chance.
And it would appear that Schmidt has quickly drawn that very conclusion.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)