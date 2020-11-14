Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, CATTARAUGUS, AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&