The call came from Kerry Snow, the former Big 30 All-Star who was a standout quarterback at Otto-Eldred and went on to play at Bucknell in the mid-1970s.
He still keeps track of his alma mater and in the Fall edition of the university’s magazine, The Bucknellian, a familiar name jumped out at him.
Snow never got to play in the Big 30 All-Star Game, he graduated from O-E in 1973 a year before Don Raabe’s dream came to fruition, but he did coach in it.
Come the game’s 12th renewal, in 1985, Snow was teaching at Portville and coaching under Kevin Curran. The two of them formed half of the staff for the New York squad, which was completed by Rod Rohl of Hinsdale and Motor Anastasia from Archbishop Walsh.
Snow and Curran ran the offense in the game that ended in a 16-16 tie, the first draw in Big 30 history.
And when he opened his Bucknellian, Snow saw a name he recognized: Carl Agnelli.
“I coached him in that game,” he recalled of the star tailback from Salamanca. “The thing I remembered about Carl was that he was very, very self-disciplined … you told him something once and he had it down.
“I never realized he was going to Bucknell on a scholarship until after the game.”
But that trait made perfect sense as to why there was a magazine piece about him.
AGNELLI was part of George Whitcher’s Warriors’ teams that went 21-7 during his three varsity seasons, including 10-0 as a sophomore, but in college, besides an education and an extended football career, he also ended up with a unique job.
A teammate for the Bison had joined the Secret Service and wondered whether Agnelli, a fitness junkie, would be interested in a similar path.
Thus began a 25-year career in one of the country’s highest-profile security details, 12 of them actively guarding two presidents, Bill Clinton and George Bush.
He ran with them during jogs and traveled everywhere they went – India, Korea, Russia, Turkey and Bangladesh, to name a few – before retiring from the unit.
Now 53, Agnelli, whose late father was police chief in Salamanca, is the head of security for Citigroup in New York City and still pursues his avocation, teaching jiu-jitsu.
IT WAS Carl’s unique career that led the Bucknellian’s Bryan Wendell to do his feature piece.
He wrote, in part, “From a luxury box at the Super Bowl to a beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Carl Agnelli ’89 has visited bucket-list locations on six continents.
But in his role as a Secret Service special agent protecting Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush – a job where anything less than a 100% success rate was a catastrophic failure – these trips weren’t exactly vacations.
Agnelli served on the presidential protective detail from 1997 until 2002 – part of a 25-year career with the Secret Service. But for every Serengeti safari with Clinton or Daytona 500 with Bush, there were a hundred moments too dull for any scrapbook.
“People ask me what it’s like, and I say, ‘Put on your best suit. Go out and run around for an hour – get yourself real sweaty – and then stand in the rain, next to that door outside,” Agnelli said. “That’s what a lot of my days were like: freezing, standing outside in a place like Poland or Russia, thinking, ‘I’m going to die. It’s so cold.’”
Like most people who joined the Secret Service in the ’90s, Agnelli started his career tracking down counterfeit money.
When Agnelli was promoted to the protection detail, his definition of success changed dramatically. Instead of posing for photos in front of bogus bills, a good day meant his work went unnoticed.
“It is stressful,” he said. “I mean, God forbid anything happens; it’s all on you.”
After ending his Secret Service career in 2015, Agnelli moved into the private sector … stress remains – but it differs from his duty to protect presidents.
“Back then, I would come home to my wife and be like, ‘I don’t know how much longer I can do this,’” he admitted. “But when it was all said and done, I’m glad I did.”
AND THAT was no surprise to Snow.
“When I coached Carl he was so disciplined and so focused, it’s easy to see why he ended up in the Secret Service,” he said. “When you think of it, here’s a kid from a little town like Salamanca and he ends up with one of the most responsible jobs you could imagine … that’s something.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)