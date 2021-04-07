All things considered, it was a collectively solid start for the Big 30’s football teams in Section 6.
True, those eight squads went a modest 4-3, with Allegany-Limestone shelved for the week due to an opponent’s COVID-related pause, but a slightly deeper dive reveals a mostly optimistic outlook for the area. Consider the following:
Three teams – Portville, Salamanca and Randolph – routed the opposition, with the Panthers blanking a St. Mary’s team (34-0) that had already played, and beaten, defending Monsignor Martin champion Timon-St. Jude and the Warriors rolling past a Maple Grove program (52-6) that isn’t too far removed from being a Class D powerhouse.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, looked like the Randolph we’d become accustomed to, piling up 332 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 42 carries in a 69-6 triumph over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Pioneer, too, was essentially just as dominant in a 21-6 win over an Albion team that had played in last year’s Section 6 Class B title contest, surrendering a mere 99 yards of offense and only a desperation touchdown at the end of the first half. If the Panthers, who racked up 313 yards, hadn’t committed four turnovers (three fumbles and an interception) inside the Albion 20, the score almost certainly would have been even more lopsided.
And even among the losses, there wasn’t quite as much cause for alarm as there might have appeared.
OLEAN was handled, 30-0, by defending Class B champion WNY Maritime Charter, but that came against a reloaded Falcons squad that checked in at No. 7 in this week’s MaxPreps.com Section 6 football rankings. In that one, coach Phil Vecchio might have only wished that his Huskies were a bit more competitive.
Additionally, Franklinville/Ellicottville, which has aspirations of reaching another Class D championship game, lost to Akron, 21-6, but that came without starting quarterback and reigning Big 30 Player of the Year Logan Frank, who’s out indefinitely with a non-COVID-related illness, and with just two days to prepare after the teams were paired up on Thursday due to each of their originally scheduled opponents (Silver Creek/Forestville and Cleveland Hill, respectively) having to pause. Indeed, on Saturday, the Titans trailed just 14-7, without Frank, against an Akron team that sits No. 19 in the MaxPrep rankings before surrendering the game-clinching touchdown with 6:14 remaining.
So, in many ways, it was a fruitful Week 1 for the Big 30’s Cattaraugus County squads. And that was reflected in this week’s top 25 projection, with Portville coming at No. 12, Randolph at No. 15 and Pioneer at No. 16.
It was also a standout week for individual performances. Here are five players who weren’t in our original “top 25 returning performers” list for the entire Big 30 back in the fall (including Pennsylvania), but had strong games on opening weekend and will be worth keeping an eye on in this shortened campaign:
Jack Buncy, Pioneer: Perhaps one of the next cogs in Pioneer’s well-oiled rushing attack, the junior back collected 92 yards on 23 carries, including a crucial fourth-quarter TD that pushed a slight 7-6 lead into a 14-6 cushion. He was one of two Panthers to produce 92 yards on the ground, alongside returning Class B-1 first team all-star Jordan King.
Hunter Griffin, Portville: After taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 3 as a junior last season due to injury and going 6-1 the rest of the way, Griffin picked up where he left off, playing his part in the Panthers’ head-turning victory over St. Mary’s.
The 6-foot-3 signal-caller’s numbers didn’t leap off the page, but with two-time Big 30 all-star Jayden Lassiter in the backfield, they often don’t have to. Still, he managed the game and made plays, going 9-of-13 for 69 yards with no picks and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to Joe Long to help seal the outcome.
Xander Hind, Randolph: A 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore running back, he had eight rushes for 104 yards, an average of 13 per carry, and four touchdowns to lead the Cardinals’ romp over C-LV.
Lucas Marsh, Franklinville/Ellicottville: Typically a wide receiver and in his first game as a regular starter against a big, physical Akron team, Marsh performed admirably as the “emergency” quarterback in place of Frank, completing 11-of-15 passes for 121 yards and no interceptions while scoring the Titans’ lone touchdown on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter.
Jessie Stahlman, Salamanca: The sophomore running back ran 23 times for 160 yards and four touchdowns, including three in a game-changing second quarter, in the Warriors’ win over Maple Grove.
“Jessie’s a really tough sophomore and adds a different dynamic,” coach Chad Bartoszek said.