Salamanca educator named Teacher of the Year by county, district VFWs

SALAMANCA — For many years, students in the classroom of Salamanca High School teacher Kim Dry have learned the ins and outs of business and technology, but they’ve also learned about patriotism and citizenship.
When her family, friends, colleagues and community members came together Saturday to recognize her as Teacher of the Year from local, county and district Veterans of Foreign Wars, the last person Dry was thinking about was herself.
“There are many teachers who should be getting this before me,” she said. “During this COVID thing, I realized that students are the most important element in my job, and I miss them tremendously.”
Danny Williams, commander of District 6 VFW of New York, introduced Dry in a ceremony outside the Salamanca VFW post on Wildwood Avenue. District 6 represents Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Erie counties.
Williams said each year, an elementary, junior high and high school teacher whose curriculum focuses on citizenship education topics can be nominated for the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.
Starting from the local post level, teachers are recognized at the county, district and state levels on the way to the nationals, held each year in Kansas City. Three exceptional teachers are chosen for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students, and Williams said Dry is such a teacher in Salamanca.
“Without our nation’s veterans, American wouldn’t be the great nation it is today,” he said. “Our youth deserve to learn about our rich history, traditions and the role of veterans in creating and shaping America.”
Upon accepting the awards, Dry thanked God for always shining on her and her family for their patience. In addition to her fellow educators and students, Dry also thanked members of the local Kiwanis Club, sponsors of the school’s Key Club program of which she’s the co-advisor.
“You see these people in action every day, always putting the community first and the child first, and that’s pretty impressive to me,” she said. “What’s so amazing about our district is the whole child comes first, the education is second, and that’s why I love where I work and where I live.”
Although she was the recognized teacher, Dry said she is not on an island at the school thanks to a supportive district administration. She said whenever she has a new idea, the superintendents and principals are ready to help with whatever she needs.
Dry also thanked the VFW and all veterans for their service and the freedoms their sacrifices have made possible. She said they have risked so much and endured many difficulties so everyone else can enjoy those freedoms that some take for granted every day.
“I can sing when I want, I can dance when I want, I can wear what I want, and it’s all because of you and everything you’ve done for us,” she said.
When thinking of the veterans, Dry said she’s reminded of a quote from the Bible in John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
“Some of you sacrifice your families, your bodies, your minds, and you’re my heroes because of your values, your patriotism, your pride,” she said. “All these items I believe have to be taught, maybe even in a specific class, but we need to continue to teach this.”
Salamanca VFW Auxiliary President Kathi Sarver, Cattaraugus/Allegany County Council Commander Joel Vanik and District 6 Commander Danny Williams each presented Dry with awards on behalf of the respective local, county and district VFWs.