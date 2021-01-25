ST. BONAVENTURE — Earlier this month, Anthony Roberts went home to address a family matter.
The St. Bonaventure junior guard has decided he’s not coming back.
Roberts will not return to the university and has left the Bona men’s basketball program, a team official confirmed Monday morning. He’s the third player to leave the team since just before Thanksgiving, joining freshman Quentin Metcalf and sophomore forward Justin Winston, who also departed for “personal reasons.”
Roberts’ association with the Bonnies lasted just nine months … and three total games.
The 6-foot-4 guard joined the program last April after transferring from Kent State, where he’d just averaged 13 points, three rebounds and two assists as a sophomore. Originally facing a redshirt season due to NCAA transfer rules, he received a transfer waiver in early October, making him eligible for the current campaign.
In Roberts, based on his production with the Golden Flashes and the impression he made on the coaching staff, Bona believed it was adding another key piece to an already-talented team, one who’d now be able to play right away as a member of the Bonnies’ massive junior class.
Ultimately, though, that never truly came to fruition.
THE DETROIT native missed Bona’s first two games while making his way back from the team’s nearly three-week quarantine period due to COVID-19. He made his much anticipated debut on Dec. 30 against Rhode Island, totaling eight points and four assists, and played in two more contests before heading home sometime between the Saint Joe’s and Fordham contests.
He’s missed the last four games, all Bona wins, for “personal reasons” and now has left for good.
Roberts, who’d never fully gotten going, averaged five points, three rebounds and three assists and shot 26 percent from the field in three games. He played 28 minutes in his debut, which came with starter Jaren Holmes sidelined, but earned just 19 and 17 minutes in the next two contests.
Winston’s and Roberts’ absence had left Bona with a short bench and the need for all five starters to play “ironman” minutes, but that’s become something the team has embraced and won in spite of. Indeed, with Roberts’ departure, Bona — which was thought to have its deepest roster under Mark Schmidt in the preseason — now has one of its smallest (in size and numbers), with nine scholarship players available the rest of the way.
That’s something Schmidt addressed after last Wednesday’s win over VCU, when all five of his starters, against the Rams’ game-long full-court defensive pressure, played between 35 and 40 minutes.
“(That’s a credit to) their conditioning, their discipline, their heart, their competitiveness,” he said. “We go with who we got. (Alejandro Vasquez) got bumped and hurt his quad, so he was down; but yeah, those guys went. We have four (media) timeouts. Those guys showed some heart and that’s how we’re going to have to play.”
Bona receives votes in Top 25 polls
St. Bonaventure is 8-1 (6-1 league), has won six-straight and sits alone in first in the Atlantic 10 standings.
It’s starting to be viewed the way a team in that position should be.
Bona picked up six poll points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday. Those points came as a result of being selected No. 21 on one ballot (5 points) and No. 25 on another (1 point). It’s the first time the Bonnies have garnered votes in the AP since the final regular season poll in 2017-18, when they’d received 72 points, the most among non-ranked teams, essentially putting at No. 26 nationally entering the A-10 Tournament.
In addition, Bona registered three points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It also entered Andy Katz’s weekly “Power 36” projection on NCAA.com for the first time, checking in at No. 35. Their snippet read, “The Bonnies are the surprise team in the A-10. And, for now, atop the league.”
Bona is off to its best overall start since 2000-01, when that team also opened the year 8-1 and began to receive Top 25 votes before falling at home to Canisius. With Saturday’s win over Duquesne, it also tied its best start in conference play (6-1), set in 1982-83.
The Bonnies sit a half-game up on Davidson (6-2) for first in the league standings, two up in the win column on VCU and UMass. Schmidt’s team, currently amid one of two built-in bye weeks, is scheduled to return to action on Saturday at the Wildcats.
Bona is one of two A-10 teams associated with the national rankings, along with Saint Louis, which moved up to No. 22 in the AP poll despite being idle since Dec. 23.