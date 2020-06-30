As the G-League MVP runner-up, Jaylen Adams had put an exclamation point on his case for another NBA opportunity.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, that chance ended up coming quickly.
Adams is expected to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers as a replacement for Trevor Ariza ahead of the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Fla., ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Monday night. The report, which resulted in the collective delight of the St. Bonaventure fan base, came four days after the former Bona star finished second in the official NBA G-League MVP voting.
The 6-foot-2 point guard had a splendid second pro season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 33 games for the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. He’d previously played in 34 NBA games with Atlanta as a two-way player in 2018-19, averaging 3.2 points in 12.6 minutes.
Adams, the 2018 Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year, joined the Herd after being waived by the Hawks in the summer of 2019. The Baltimore native now will serve as a roster substitute for Ariza, who’s opting out of the NBA’s July restart to commit to a one-month visitation window with his young son.
Portland currently sits in ninth place (29-37) in the Western Conference standings, 3.5 contests behind the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot. Each of the 22 teams invited to the restart are guaranteed eight “seeding” games before the 16 playoff squads are determined. The Blazers will resume their season in a key matchup against Memphis on July 31 at Disney World at 4 p.m. That game will be aired on NBA-TV.
Adams joins a roster that features two other four-year mid-major guards in Damian Lillard (Weber State) and C.J. McCollumn (Lehigh), plus eventual Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.