Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...OSWEGO AND CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&