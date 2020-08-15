Sam Urzetta, to be sure, was thrilled by what he’d just accomplished.
“Urzetta was elated by his victory,” read the rather unceremonious final line of a Monday, Aug. 28, 1950, Times Herald story recounting Urzetta’s dramatic win in the 1950 United States Amateur Golf Championship.
Oddly, and almost amusingly (but perhaps unsurprisingly given the antiquated approach to sports journalism 70 years ago), the dispatches from this monumental achievement at Minneapolis Golf Club had as much to do with the class aspect of the matchup — and Urzetta’s plans for afterward — as they did with the triumph itself.
The final pairing, as the story was told, pitted Frank Stranahan, a millionaire’s son, and Urzetta, “a job-seeking collegian from St. Bonaventure,” with the 50th U.S. Amateur title on the line. It was “Handsome” Stranahan, who said he’d always dreamt of winning the choicest prize in amateur golf, against Urzetta, “a shy lad from East Rochester,” who never thought he’d have a shot at it.
In that way, it was billed as a David vs. Goliath-type battle. And this one had much the same result.
A DAY earlier, “Smiling” Sam had little issue in his semifinal, routing Bob Knowles Jr., 6 and 5, with a brilliant display of driving and putting that had the small Minneapolis golf club gallery gasping. This, of course, came just months after completing a standout basketball career at Bona, where he was the national free throw shooting leader and helped the former Brown Indians to the 1949 NCIT.
“The 24-year-old Urzetta was as sharp with his golf clubs as with the basketball he used to win the intercollegiate free throw shooting championship at St. Bonaventure University for two years,” the Aug. 26 edition of the TH said.
And he rode that momentum into the Saturday final against Stranahan.
In one of the greatest all-time athletic feats by a Bona grad, Urzetta topped the “handsome Toledo heir” 1-up in 39 grueling holes to earn the title of new amateur golf king. It was the longest U.S. Amateur final round to date, and remained so until 2000, when that year’s championship match tied the mark.
For as joyful as the moment was, though, there was an equal focus on what Urzetta was going to do next: turn pro on the links, play professional basketball or “find some other means of earning a living.”
FRESH OFF his finest performance on the golf course, Urzetta considered that option, but wasn’t sure he’d be able to make a steady enough living. There was also the possibility that he’d ink a contract with the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers.
However, “I’m afraid professional basketball might ruin my golf game,” acknowledged Urzetta, one of the greatest multi-sport athletes in Bona annals and, to this day, the program leader in career free throw percentage (90.3). “I just don’t know what I’m going to do right now.”
Ultimately, Urzetta did turn pro, doing so in 1954, though he willingly chose not to become a “regular” tour player. Even so, he still put together a lengthy, and decorated, playing resume.
Urzetta, who’d already won the New York Amateur title in 1948, made the U.S. Walker Cup Team in 1951 and ‘53, posting a 4-0 record in those events. After turning pro, he played in four U.S. Opens, four PGA Championships and four Masters, where, most notably in the latter, he finished tied for 12th in 1956.
TRUE TO his modest nature, Urzetta remained close to home, taking a job as the assistant pro at the Country Club of Rochester in 1954, landing the head professional job two years later and remaining in that capacity until his retirement in 1993. Along the way, he continued to play — and fare well — winning Western New York Player of the Year honors in 1971 and taking second in the WNYPGA Senior Championship in 1982.
And though he made an initial name for himself on the hardwood, finishing with 566 career points and serving as a team co-captain, Urzetta’s name still mostly resonates for what he did on the golf course.
A member of St. Bonaventure’s inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame class in 1969, he was enshrined into the Western New York PGA Hall of Fame in 1986 and posthumously inducted into the New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) Hall of Fame in 2015 (Urzetta died of congestive heart failure in 2011 at age 85).
His greatest accomplishment, though, came 70 years ago this month.
“Urzetta was greeted by a crowd of 5,000 persons when he arrived at the Rochester airport Sunday night,” the Monday, Aug. 28, edition of the TH noted. Bands played, and male chorus sang ‘Welcome Home, Sammy,’ a special song composed for the occasion.
“A fifty-car parade, augmented by National Guard halftracks, escorted the champ through the center of Rochester and then to his home, where a gala celebration was awaiting him.”
