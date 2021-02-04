(Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on the return to play for New York high school basketball teams.)
For the first time in nearly 10 months, New York high school basketball teams are back on the court.
Given clearance from the state, Section 5 and 6 and county health departments, teams in the Big 30 region returned to practice Monday — only 10 days after Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement to allow high-risk sports — to prepare for a soon-arriving season, packed into a two-month window of February and March.
Although his team showed the rust of not getting together — aside from restricted shoot-around sessions in the fall — Olean High boys basketball coach Tim Kolasinski said he’s glad to have the Huskies back in the gym.
“It’s really a good feeling,” Kolasinski said Wednesday. “I’ve talked to other coaches, I talked to a coach who worded it this way, ‘We didn’t have a really good practice today, but that didn’t matter because we were back on the floor.’ I understand exactly what he’s saying because it’s so nice to be back in the gym and have the guys in there. It’s a little bit of normalcy.”
RETURNING TO practice requires measures aimed to limit the chance of spreading COVID-19, from wearing masks to cleaning basketballs and eliminating shared water fountains. Kolasinski said he wants his team to not dwell on the differences from a “normal” practice, but still follow all the rules to stay safe.
“Everybody is being very careful and everybody is following protocols, but it just makes sense that you don’t want to dwell on the differences,” he said “The ruling is that athletes wear masks as tolerated. Right now when we’re up and down the court, it’s very difficult to breathe through a mask so a lot of times we don’t have the masks fully up in that situation, but any time that we are stopped and we are gathered, we have masks up.
“We have a couple different points in the gym where we have hand sanitizer that’s ready and available. There’s no working drinking fountains so athletes are bringing in their own water bottles or Gatorade bottles or whatever it might be… We have a separate rack where we put basketballs that are waiting to be cleaned, they don’t go back into play until they’re clean and they’re put back on the regular rack. Those are just some examples of things we’re going through right now.”
OLEAN GIRLS coach Chelsea Bowker is thrilled her senior-laden team got a chance to play this year, even in a shorter season.
“It has definitely been a different start,” Bowker said. “But my girls and my coaches, my assistants as well, are super excited to get back into the swing of things. I have five seniors this year and I’ve had these girls since they’ve been up here and came to the high school, so we’re really super excited to get back to the grind of things. It’s definitely been different but I’d rather be playing and following protocol than not playing at all.”
The Huskies take temperature checks upon arrival to the gym, use sanitizer before practice and after water breaks and use their own basketball, with no sharing, for individual drills.
“Then there’s no high-fiving, no fist-bumping, we don’t have community waters anymore,” Bowker said. “Then every time they get a drink they have to hand sanitize again before they come out and get a different ball. It’s definitely a lot of protocol and trying to keep everybody safe, but they’ve adapted very well. I think our girls are more than OK along with us coaches, more than OK, following all the protocol just to be able to play.”
Portville girls coach Inga Welty said her players are used to COVID protocols by now, especially for those who played a fall sport like soccer this year.
“WE’RE excited,” she said. “The kids are so happy to be in the gym and just be around each other. Their mindset is safety first but at the same time I feel like most of them lived it during soccer season, so they already knew what to expect. They come to practice, they follow the protocols, we do everything we’re supposed to do and they’re really just happy to be in the gym getting to play. Our motto this year really is, ‘Grateful to be playing.’ Because they kept setting the date back and setting the date back.”
Some of the off-court camaraderie is missing, but Welty thinks it makes the Panthers enjoy their practice time all the more.
“They don’t get to hang out in the locker room or hang out after school together,” she said. “Those kinds of things they miss out on, which I think makes them appreciate the gym time even more because that’s the time they actually get to be together. But they’re having fun and I’m so happy to be back in the gym.”