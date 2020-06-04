The relationship between the two is apparent.
The New York Collegiate Baseball League is a developmental circuit for professional baseball which uses wooden bats to more closely emulate the pro level and is partially sponsored by Major League Baseball.
As such, it isn’t uncommon for NYCBL players to be taken in the annual MLB draft. Olean fans, perhaps better than any, know this to be true given that the Oilers have had a league-best eight selections since 2013, including an impressive five, highlighted by St. Bonaventure’s Aaron Phillips and Cole Peterson, in 2017.
(Olean actually boasts nine MLB draft picks in total; David “Bubba” Hollins was drafted out of high school in 2014, but chose to go to college and play for the Oilers before signing with the Miami Marlins in 2017).
Over the last decade alone, the NYCBL, which was founded in 1978, has logged 135 draft picks, plus a handful of undrafted free agent signings. But how many of them have actually reached the major league level?
I remember hearing when Olean joined the league in 2012 that Tim Hudson, the former Oakland A’s ace, was an NYCBL alum, having played for the nearby Hornell Dodgers. Ever since, I’ve wondered what other notable big leaguers had gotten their start with wooden bats in the NYCBL.
With the extra time due to the fact that the NYCBL season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I took some time to find out. Here, then, is the All-MLB NYCBL team, comprised of eight position players and two pitchers (a starter and reliever):
Catcher: Kirt Manwaring (Cortland, ‘82)
Manwaring played 13 seasons at the major league level, most notably with the San Francisco Giants from 1987-’96. An Elmira native, he won both the National League Gold Glove Award and the Willie Mac Award, honoring spirit and leadership, in 1993. Manwaring hit .246 for his career with 21 home runs and 278 RBIs.
First base: Clay Bellinger (Cortland, ‘86)
Bellinger played four major league seasons, including three with the Yankees from 1999-2001, where he was part of two World Series-winning teams (in 1999 and ‘00). An Oneonta native, he was called up as a 30-year-old in 1999 after playing in more than 1,000 minor league games.
Clay is the father of Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger.
Second base: Lou Merloni (‘90)
Merloni played for four teams between 1998 and 2006, primarily with the Red Sox from 1998-’02 and again in 2003. He was well-known locally for his frequent trips between Boston and Triple A Pawtucket, a path that became known as the “Merloni Shuttle.” Merloni homered in his first MLB at-bat at Fenway on May 15, 1998.
Shortstop: John McDonald (Cohocton, ‘93)
McDonald played for eight MLB teams across 15 major league seasons, his longest stay coming with the Indians from 1999-’04. Known primarily for his glove, he posted a career fielding percentage of .974 across 6,450 innings.
Though he wasn’t on the postseason roster, he was awarded a World Series ring for his time in Boston in 2013.
Third Base: Tim Naehring (Cohocton, ‘86)
Naehring played for the Red Sox from 1990-’97, serving as the everyday starter for two-plus seasons, before retiring at age 30 due to injuries.
A strong defensive infielder, his best year came in 1996 when he hit .288 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs. Naehring, who now works in the Yankees’ front office, owns a solid career average of .282.
Outfielder: Rajai Davis (Hornell, ‘00)
Davis, now in the Mexican League, played for eight teams across 14 major league seasons, last suiting up for the Mets in 2019.
Davis hit .262 for his career with 62 home runs, 387 RBIs and 415 stolen bases. In 2016 with Cleveland, he was the AL stolen base leader and, perhaps most memorably, hit the game-tying home run in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.
Outfielder: J.D. Martinez (Saratoga, ‘08)*
A legitimate MLB star, Martinez is in his third year with the Red Sox after stints with Houston (2011-13), Detroit (2014-17) and Arizona (2017).
Martinez, a three-time MLB all-star and a three-time Silver Slugger Award, had a career year in 2018, leading the AL in RBIs while finishing second in home runs and batting average, earning the AL Hank Aaron Award and helping the Red Sox win the World Series.
Outfielder: Hunter Pence (Schenectady, 02)*
Another current MLB standout, Pence has played 14 MLB seasons, most notably with the Giants from 2012-18, where he was a two-time World Series winner (in 2012 and ‘14).
In that time, he’s hit .280 with 1,786 hits, 242 home runs, 936 RBIs and 120 stolen bases, earning four all-star selections — in 2009, ‘11, ‘14 and last year, when he hit 18 home runs and hit .297.
Starting pitcher: Tim Hudson (Hornell, ‘96)
Perhaps the most notable NYCBL alum, Hudson was one of the game’s top pitchers for much of his 17-year MLB career, most memorably during stints with the A’s (1999-’04) and Braves (2005-13).
Hudson made four all-star teams (2000, ‘04, ‘10, ‘14), was the AL wins leader in 2000 and won a World Series with the Giants in 2014. He posted a career record of 222-133 with 2,080 strikeouts and a 3.49 ERA.
Relief pitcher: Brad Lidge (Ithaca, ‘96)
Lidge was one of the game’s best closers during an 11-year career that included stops in Houston (2002-07), Philadelphia (2008-11) and Washington (2012).
He was a two-time All-Star (2005, ‘08) and had his best year in 2008, when he won both the Rolaids Relief Man and Delivery Man of the Year awards, earned NL Comeback Player of the Year and helped the Phillies top Tampa Bay in the World Series.
* Denotes active MLB player
