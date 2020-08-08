(Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series centering on St. Bonaventure’s 2000 NCAA Tournament team through the eyes of then-freshman guard Patricio Prato. Today: What made that team, 20 years later, so special.)
The first visible indication that it might be onto something special came, very memorably, inside the Reilly Center on Jan. 15, 2000.
That, of course, was the night the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team knocked off No. 23 Temple, 57-56, on a last-second 3-pointer from J.R. Bremer, still one of those most meaningful shots in program history. It was the night Bona moved to 12-2, a record befitting a team in search of an at-large bid, and won its season-best sixth in a row.
It was the night that the idea of Bona playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over two decades became real.
“Of course, that game was important,” remembered Patricio Prato, a starting freshman guard on that revered 1999-00 team. “It was like a business card for us.”
Internally, however, the seeds for such a run were sewn much earlier, on the Reilly Center practice floor. It was there that Tim Winn unleashed the same wrath he gave opposing point guards on his own teammates.
“I can’t emphasize enough how hard it was going against Tim everyday in practice,” Prato recalled with a laugh. “When he decided to pick up full court, oh my god, it was a nightmare.
“But that kind of pushed us, day-in, day-out, to keep our best; that set the tone for everybody else. Of course that Temple game was important; we had good wins against Dayton and Xavier (in the Atlantic 10 Tournament). But everyday we were working hard, and that showed up.”
LAST WINTER, Bona celebrated round-number anniversaries for not one, but two defining moments in team history. It was the 100th year for the program as a whole and the 50th since it famously reached the Final Four with Bob Lanier.
It also marked 20 years since the Bonnies reached the pinnacle of their renaissance under Jim Baron, earning an at-large bid and a date with blue-blood Kentucky in the 2000 Big Dance.
Over the course of this last ill-fated campaign, some of the key figures and moments from that team re-emerged as part of the centennial celebration. Winn and Bremer were selected to the All-Time Team. Caswell Cyrus made it back for a game in January. The images of that Temple 3-pointer were prominently displayed.
They spoke of being a “team,” in every sense of the word, and they were.
Six players averaged between nine and 14 points per game. Their frontcourt was just as integral as their backcourt. There was no singular star the way there would be in 2012 (Andrew Nicholson) and ‘18 (Jaylen Adams).
From his home in Bologna, Italy, Prato, a young, but equally vital member, also remembered it as such.
“Our seniors were tremendous — Timmy, Caswell, (David) Capers,” he said. “We had great older guys, great younger guys. We were really a team, and that showed. We helped each other, we complemented each other pretty good. It was absolutely a … masterpiece, I can say. Before that, it had been (22 years) since the school went to the NCAA Tournament. You have to give credit to everybody.”
FOR PRATO, everything that year, his first as a Division I player, was new.
The 6-foot-5 guard was a late-summer edition and an unknown, at least at the beginning, on a team that featured three senior standouts and established players such as Bremer and Peter Van Paassen.
A native of Cordoba, Argentina, everything was different. The style of play. The campus environment. The country.
“I’ve got to be honest, before going to Bona’s, I didn’t know anything about college basketball,” he acknowledged. “Coming in, I didn’t know what to expect. (But) it was just awesome. We had some great games, a great atmosphere in the Reilly Center. My whole (four years) at Bonaventure were awesome, but especially that freshman year.”
Also new for Prato was the format by which Bona, after an admittedly bad game against Temple in the A-10 championship, made the NCAA Tournament.
“Overseas, you play, you win, you keep playing,” he said. “There’s not like a selection committee and all that stuff; that situation for me was extremely strange — part of American culture, but for a freshman coming from Argentina, it was all new.”
THOSE BONNIES, Prato noted, didn’t have a strong feeling either way as to what their fate might be.
That team, remember, was (somehow) swept by Fordham and came up just short in what would have been a key road win at George Washington. In its last display before the field was chosen, it fell into an ugly 34-6 hole against Temple.
It also, however, finished strong, winning five-straight before its setback to the Owls to surpass the 20-win mark, a key bullet point for tournament resumes at the time. And that year, destiny was on its side.
“I remember we kind of had to fight our way back into the bubble, and we actually didn’t know — I didn’t know,” Prato said of the feeling on Selection Sunday. “Once our name came up, it was all cheers and celebration.
“At Bonaventure ... it’s like you belong to something. That year captured that pride, that kind of underdog (story) from a little place. Even after the (Kentucky) game coming back, we had our friends, the community have a nice recognition for us; it was awesome.”
ON THIS team, everyone contributed his “brick in the wall,” Prato noted.
The Argentinian shooting guard, among them.
Prato, best remembered for his smooth set shot from 3-point range, averaged nine points, four rebounds and two assists (No. 2 on the team) in his first action in a strong A-10 and new country.
Most telling, probably, is this: Prato was the sixth-leading scorer that year … and the sixth-leading scorer led Bona in points on seven occasions, including in the biggest game of the year (20), against Kentucky.
Twenty years later, that 1999-00 team is still viewed as one of the most balanced, if not best, teams in Bona annals.
And Prato, now 40, was a significant component to that success.
“Of course, it’s great memories,” he said. “It was key for my development as a player. I’m 40 now, I retired a year ago, so I had a long pro career, and I’ve got to thank the opportunity coach Baron gave me and the opportunity Bona gave me. It was great for me, and we know that, because 20 years later, we’re still talking about it.
“I wish we could have come out with a win (against UK), but 20 years years later, it was a great game, a great experience for me and everybody else.”
(Monday: Prato’s memories of the double-overtime loss to the Wildcats.)