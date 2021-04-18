OLEAN — It was an anticipated midseason battle for first place between a pair of unbeaten teams.
On one side was Olean High, a two-time defending Section 6 Class B champion, which had gotten off to as impressive a start as any, winning its first six matches, including a five-set thriller over Jamestown. On the other was Portville, the longtime class of the division, whose only setback – or anything close to it – was a tight four-set loss to reigning New York State Class AA semifinalist Our Lady of Mercy.
The Huskies’ hope was to give the Panthers as competitive a league match as they’ve seen in a while. In the end, however, Portville demonstrated why it’s been head-and-shoulders above its CCAA brethren for quite some time.
Laura Wilhelm registered 11 kills and five aces and Olivia Cook also had 11 kills, with nine digs, to key Portville to a 3-0 sweep in a CCAA Central matchup on Saturday. Tori Unverdorben added eight kills, six digs and two aces for the Panthers (8-1), who won it, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15. Additionally for the winners, Olivia Emley led the defense with 11 digs, three assists and two aces while Kylie Blessing ran the offense with 35 assists and five kills.
For Olean (6-1), Brynn Ackerman and Alice Dwaileebe posted five kills and two digs. Logan Baer notched 17 assists while Grace Parr had four kills and two digs.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Houghton 3, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Emma Retz recorded eight kills and four aces and Emily Tankeh had eight aces and two kills to guide Houghton, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16.
For Hinsdale, Larissa Kirtz (2 kills) totaled nine digs, Haylee Jozwiak had five digs and Kylee Leonard had five assists and three digs, and all three chipped in two aces.
CCAA CENTRAL
Southwestern 3, Allegany-Limestone 2
JAMESTOWN — Allegany-Limestone could not hold on after taking a 2-1 lead, falling in five sets to Southwestern, 25-22, 17-25, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23.
For A-L (3-5, 2-5), Jenna Louser had nine kills, four blocks and two aces. Violet Nolder added seven kills and four blocks and Madison Callen had six kills.
Southwestern improved to 2-6 overall (2-5 league).
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Ellicottville 0
NORTH COLLINS — McKenna Rice tallied five kills and 11 aces to guide North Collins to a 25-9, 25-19, 25-11 sweep.
Allison Rowland and Jillian Tomsick led Ellicottville (0-5) with two kills each. Rowland added two digs and a block while Tomsick had three aces. Jenna Hadley finished with six assists and Courtney Sexton had four digs.
Randolph 3, Salamanca 0
RANDOLPH — Jaeden Hubbard collected four kills and Makayla Burch had two assists, but Salamanca fell, 25-9, 25-5, 25-12.
The Warriors fell to 2-5.
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Archbishop Walsh 1
OLEAN — Addison Herring racked up 11 kills and seven assists and GV/Belfast jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before winning, 25-4, 25-8, 23-25, 25-8.
Katlyn Sadler added 10 aces and two kills while Victoria Babbitt contributed five kills for the Jaguars.
For Walsh (0-6), Alex Hays had four aces.