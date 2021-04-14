PORTVILLE — Olivia Cook led the way with 12 kills as the Portville volleyball team swept visiting Allegany-Limestone, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12, in CCAA Central play on Wednesday.
Also for the Panthers (7-1, 6-0), Laura Wilhelm had nine kills and two aces while Samantha Steadman added eight kills and two blocks. Olivia Emley had eight aces and nine digs, Kylie Blessing ran the offense with 26 assists and three aces and Tori Unverdorben tallied five digs, four kills and three aces.
For Allegany-Limestone (3-4), Jenna Louser (three blocks) and Violet Nolder had three kills each and Sydney Ulasewicz added eight digs.
“We missed seven serves in the first half of the first set,” admitted Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben. “We were definitely a bit sloppy in the beginning but the girls cleaned it up quickly and played a much better match after that.
“Allegany-Limestone did a nice job putting up a good block.”
CCAA CENTRALOlean 3, Falconer 1FALCONER — After dropping the first set, Olean topped Falconer in four, 15-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-21.
Brynn Ackerman had a team-high 16 kills for the Huskies (6-0). Adele Dwaileebe added nine kills and 15 digs; Logan Baer had 30 assists, 15 digs and three kills; and Alice Dwaileebe marked seven kills, two aces and two digs.
“Falconer came out absolutely flawless against us in the first set,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “They had momentum early and we struggled putting the ball away. We were able to get ourselves together at the end of Set 1 and carried that into the next three sets. Brynn and Adele got us going offensively. Logan, Maggie and Kiley served well for us tonight and we were able to put pressure on Falconer while they were in serve receive.”
CCAA EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Salamanca 0
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-3) snapped a two-match losing streak by sweeping Salamanca, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16.
Haley Dorman had seven aces, two kills and three blocks for the Timberwolves. Saidy Bolya had two blocks and four kills and Alexis Shattuck had 12 assists and two aces.
Jilliana Rea had three aces and six kills for Salamanca (2-4) and Makayla Burch had two aces and six assists.
Randolph 3, Ellicottville 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Randolph swept Ellicottville 25-11, 25-13, 25-18, dropping the Eagles to 0-4.
Allison Rowland marked seven kills and 12 digs for the Eagles, while Jenna Hadley dished a team-high 11 assists. Cora Norton added three kills and three digs and Hayly Fredrickson had three kills.
STEUBEN COUNTY
Wellsville 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
ARKPORT — Wellsville rolled to a three-set road victory, topping Arkport/Canaseraga, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10.
Brooklyn Stisser tallied five kills, two blocks and six aces and Marley Adams had six kills, and five aces for the Lions. Kaylee Coleman added two kills and three aces, Jaelyn Knapp had six aces and Macey Wyant had two aces and 12 assists.
“Arkport came to play and was great competition,” said Wellsville coach Shannon Steiner. “Our girls really picked up their energy and made very smart plays to win the game.”
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
FILLMORE — Fillmore claimed a three-set victory, sweeping Archbishop Walsh 25-12, 25-7, 25-12.
Emma Cole led Fillmore (5-4) with seven kills, Jaydn Mucher added six aces and two kills and Skylar Gaddy had three aces.