ORCHARD PARK — The Portville volleyball team sought out a challenge to open its 2021 campaign, long delayed since the fall.
On Tuesday, the Panthers faced a fellow defending Section 6 champion, visiting AA champ Orchard Park. But it was the much smaller school, the Class C Panthers, who came out with the victory in four games, with scores of 25-19, 24-26, 25-20 and 25-10.
Kylie Blessing ran the offense with 48 assists and seven kills; Laura Wilhelm had 14 kills and four aces; Tori Unverdorben added 12 kills, five digs and three aces; and Olivia Emley dug up 26 digs and three aces. Sam Steadman also pounded 11 kills with two blocks and freshman Olivia Cook added 10 kills, six digs and three aces.
“Great total team effort with four players in double digits for kills with Kylie Blessing running
a fast balanced offense using all her hitters,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “The girls did a great job running a fast offense to do their best at avoiding Orchard Park’s very strong blocking.
“We definitely couldn’t have put ourselves in a tougher position taking on a strong Orchard Park team as our first match of the season.”
ALLEGANY COUNTYBolivar-Richburg 3, Fillmore 0BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg (3-1) picked up another Allegany County victory by sweeping Fillmore, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.
Jianna Nix paced the Wolverines with 18 kills and five aces, Brena Walp had six kills and 24 digs, Kaitlyn Graves dished out 26 assists, while Haley Mascho and Kori Thomas had 18 digs each.
For Fillmore, Jaydn Mucher had four aces and three kills and Emma Cole added two aces and six kills.
ECIC DIV. IIIPioneer 3, East Aurora 2YORKSHIRE — Pioneer pulled out a five-set victory in its season opener. The Panthers prevailed with scores of 25-23, 25-27, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21.
STEUBEN COUNTYWellsville 3, Campbell-Savona 1WELLSVILLE — Wellsville continued its perfect start to the 2021 season with a four-game victory over Campbell-Savona, 23-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-15.
Mattie Buckley dished out 23 assists to the Lions. Jaelyn Knapp had nine kills, three aces and five digs; Brooklyn Stisser added eight kills and a block and Marley Adams made six kills.
NON-LEAGUEHoughton 3, Archbishop Walsh 0OLEAN — Houghton improved to 5-0 by sweeping Archbishop Walsh in the Eagles’ opener, 25-6, 25-13, 25-5.
Jess Prentice registered 11 aces, two digs and a kill and Emily Panken had six kills and an ace for Houghton, while Emma Retz added five aces, two kills and three blocks.
For Walsh (0-1), Kamrynn Flagg had a kill and Alex Hays had two aces.