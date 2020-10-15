PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Jade Evens and Madeline Smith each had eight kills to send Port Allegany (4-10) to a sweep of North Tier League volleyball foe Smethport (25-13, 27-25, 25-20) on Wednesday.
Evens also notched seven digs and a pair of blocks, while Smith had 14 digs and three assists. Shannon Curfman added six kills and two blocks, while Emily Bishop had three kills, six aces, six blocks and 11 service points.
Marah Rush (4 aces) powered Port’s attack with 20 assists.
For Smethport (2-12), Dani Nelson had nine kills, five digs and two blocks, while Hayley Durphy had nine assists, three kills, three digs and an ace. Baylee Fitzsimmons posted 24 digs and five aces, while Chloe Costa had 11 digs, three kills and two aces.
NORTH TIER Otto-Eldred 3, Cameron County 0
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Haley Cousins tallied 10 kills and six digs as Otto-Eldred (12-1) earned a road sweep of Cameron County (25-16, 25-18, 25-17).
Reilly Raught notched seven kills, four blocks and three aces for the Terrors, while Emmalee Sheeler had six digs and 25 assists.
Cameron County (9-7) was paced by Kaelee Bresslin’s five kills and eight digs. Mallory McKimm posted two kills and two blocks, while Hailey Hilfiger tallied three kills and a pair of blocks.
Coudersport 3, Northern Potter 2
ULYSSES, Pa. — Losing the first two sets, Coudersport rallied to a five-set win over Northern Potter, 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-5.
Avaree Kellert led Coudersport with 14 kills to go with 25 digs, three aces and three blocks. Liz Frame dished out 22 assists with four aces and 15 digs. Makenzie Gentzel had a team-high 40 digs and Paige Watson had 13 digs with 10 kills.
For Northern Potter (4-8, 4-7), Faith Zdrojewski recorded 24 assists with 14 digs and two kills.
Rebecca Martin made a team-high eight kills with five digs, while Courtney Martin had four aces, 22 digs and six kills. Megan Hyde (3 aces, 3 kills) and Madison Hoopes added 21 digs each.
Oswayo Valley 3, Galeton 1
GALETON, Pa. — Jadyn Brabham and Macy West had monster games as Oswayo Valley earned a 3-1 win at Galeton (25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 25-5).
Brabham posted 28 kills and 29 digs, while West supplied 22 kills, 13 digs and eight blocks for the Green Wave (10-4). Johanna Dickerson powered that attack with 39 assists to go with her own 16 digs, seven kills and six aces.
Galeton picked up 13 kills, four blocks and three digs from Alexis Johnson, while Alli Macensky had 12 kills and four digs. Lauren Sully added 20 digs, 11 assists, five kills and an ace.
NON-LEAGUE Johnsonburg 3, Austin 0
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Kylie Welsh had six kills and five blocks, but Austin fell in straight sets at Johnsonburg (25-15, 25-18, 25-13).
Marah Fowler supplied 14 assists, while Ella Brewer notched 13 digs for the Panthers (0-13).