If there was any question about Tiger Woods’ place as one of this country’s all-time cultural icons, it was answered Tuesday morning.
While answering emails, with CNN on in the background, the mention of the world’s most famous golfer caught my attention.
The network whose go-to graphic is “Breaking News” actually had some.
Tiger’s car had crashed in an affluent area near Los Angeles. He was supposedly removed from the vehicle via the Jaws of Life and had sustained “moderate to critical injuries” particularly to his legs.
That story was big enough CNN deserted coverage of the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol building to focus on Woods’ accident for the next few hours.
Questions were immediate and understandable.
What caused the accident?
Was he under the influence of either alcohol or prescription drugs?
Where was he going at a high rate of speed just after 7 a.m.?
MOST OF the answers came fairly quickly given the high-profile nature of the victim and the intense scrutiny by the media.
Almost immediately, according to investigating law enforcement officers, neither liquor nor prescription medicine were involved.
Given Tiger’s history, his celebrity and the propensity for immediate public relations “spin” after incidents involving famous people in compromising situations, there was some skepticism on my part.
The Jaws of Life weren’t actually part of the rescue, but an axe and pry were needed to extricate Woods, the car’s lone occupant, from the windshield area. First responders confirmed he was lucid and communicative after the crash that supposedly occurred on his way to a photo shoot.
What caused the mishap is uncertain — speed, distracted driving, falling asleep? — but police have termed it “purely an accident.”
What is certain is that Tiger suffered an horrific injury to the right leg and shortly after his arrival at UCLA Medical Center, was determined to be at risk for amputation, until an incision in the muscles relieved pressure from the backed up blood flow.
Yesterday, he underwent surgery for both broken bones in his lower leg, one of which had pierced the skin, with a rod placed in the tibia, the larger one. In addition, injuries to his foot and ankle were repaired with screws and pins.
Now comes a lengthy period of rehabilitation and the prospect of him playing golf again, other than recreationally, seems a reality only in fictional sports books.
TIGER’S life has been a cautionary tale for all of us.
As mentioned over the years in this space, I’ve never been a fan. To me he was too corporate, too prickly with the media and too profane on the course (not because of the words, but rather the hypocrisy they represented to his carefully-crafted image). Then there was Woods’ reluctance to be part of social discourse. He became the second-coming of Michael Jordan who, when accused of not speaking out about such issues, the Nike spokesman famously replied, “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”
Still, I find it hard not to admire Tiger, who has undergone five back surgeries in the past seven years and four to his left knee, yet improbably and incredibly, at age 43, he won the 2019 Masters, his fifth.
To be sure, many of Woods’ woes have been self-inflicted. His serial philandering cost him his image, his marriage and a myriad of sponsors who bailed on him.
But as he fought back from that personal embarrassment and his multiple surgeries, while struggling to recapture his game, Tiger became a more sympathetic figure.
A sincere smile replaced the camera-ready grin and he seemed happy and comfortable with where he was in life. The win at Augusta two years ago put an exclamation point on his comeback.
AND ALONG the way, my view of him changed.
The list of athletes known by a single name is short. Kobe, Michael, Ali and Tiger come quickly to mind.
But such visibility is also a curse. There is no anonymity and little privacy ... the public demands they’re always “on.” And even their extraordinary wealth can’t buy them much of an “ordinary” life.
The pressure of being any one of them is enormous and endless.
My feeling is that we’ll never see Woods in another professional event.
His last comeback said all we need to know about his resilience and it’s doubtful he has the desire to put his body through what it would take — if it’s even possible — to return to his own elite standards … in his late 40s, at that.
And that’s bad news for the PGA, which desperately needs him.
Men’s pro golf is a tough watch these days. The tour is loaded with talented players burdened with vanilla personalities. They say all the right things, but too often reveal not a trace of a sense of humor. Gone are the days of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, John Daly, Fred Couples and Greg Norman.
Tiger was hardly a flamboyant personality, but his sheer talent made for must-see TV.
I feel no need to watch the weekly pro events — the four majors excepted — unless Tiger is playing, which causes me and millions of others — as TV ratings indicate — to tune in.
That’s why, if Tiger’s pro career is over, as sad as it might be, given the circumstances, the real loser will be the PGA.
