This photo was submitted by Dan Metzler, who shared the 1968 Big 30 Player of the Year Award with Chuck Crist, who passed away last week at age 69. It was part of a “Drink Milk” newspaper ad, and Metzler sent it to validate a comment by Chuck’s wife Patti, who turned down his first request for a date saying, “Come back when you’re taller than me.” The photo shows Crist (26) and Metzler (40) as eighth-grade midget footballers.