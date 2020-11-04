The response to my column on the death of regional sports legend Chuck Crist was unprecedented in this era of email. Dozens were merely thankful for the piece recounting his athletic skills and a life well-lived, but others wanted to share their own recollections of the man the Times Herald chose as Southern Tier Athlete of the Century (1900-99).
Below are some of their reactions and responses to his passing.
Dan Metzler (lifelong friend and co-winner of the 1968 Big 30 Player of the Year Award: “Who would have thought, four years later, we would be the same size (see photo above) and sharing the Times Herald Football Player of the Year Award … at different schools? Chuck and I were close friends since the first grade at St. Pat’s in Salamanca. We both shared the same passion for sports and spent hours in each other’s backyard playing them. There was never a more competitive person than Chuck. Not only was he gifted with natural talent, he was smarter and always steps ahead of anyone that he went up against. Not a surprise he had 20-career NFL interceptions.
Through the years we always stayed in contact. We would see each other when I got a chance to get back to Western New York or visit his home in Hilton Head or him visit us at my vacation home in Vermont. Of course, we would talk about sports and the old days, but down deep we knew that the friendships and memories transcended the games themselves. I will miss him. As great an athlete as he was, he was a better friend ... may he rest in peace.”
Pete Taylor (retired teacher): “Chuck’s athletic accomplishments, as I related to Dan Metzler, paled compared to his success as a parent and educator.”
Terry Nau (journalist who covered Crist at Penn State): “I was a sports writer at the student newspaper (Daily Collegian) and then at the morning paper in State College (Pennsylvania Mirror) during Chuck’s hoops career and as he transitioned to the NFL. I was always amazed at his raw athletic skills, especially how he could jump. He brought a few sports writers out of their chairs, just watching him jump … an uncommon athlete.
Chuck was a similar athlete to Jack Ham, who was a jumping fool, too. To be MVP of all four high school sports, and club champ six times in golf, not to mention NFL, college hoops, etc. — wow. Chuck might have been the best all-around athlete we had during a glorious era in Penn State sports. And he came from a small town. What a great gift Salamanca sent to Penn State.
Your story helped fill me in on the rest of Chuck’s life. I am feeling pretty sad today that Chuck got struck down by a rare disease. He was loved at Penn State and I will always remember his greatness as an athlete.”
Pat Ryan: “Chuck was the best athlete I ever saw from this area, hands down.”
Kevin Kelley (former sports director at Bradford’s WESB radio): “You really captured the essence of Chuck’s personality. I was shocked when I heard of his passing. I always looked forward to having him provide color commentary for the Big 30 All-Star Football Game. In addition to his expertise he was always so excited just to be a part of the contest. Perhaps his enthusiasm came from the fact he never had the opportunity to play in a game like that during his own high school years.”
Paul Stetz (retired school administrator): “I first met Chuck when he played for St Pat’s and I played for ‘little’ St. Bonas. We were pretty good but Chuck with Danny Metzler ran over us. From that day I followed what would later turn out to be the best athlete I would ever know.
Our paths would cross coaching against him and then as administrators with Salamanca and Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
He was a great athlete and excellent educator but an even better friend.”
Mike Cooney (long-time friend): “In seventh grade, Chuck played for St. Patrick’s (Salamanca) and I played for Little Bonas (Allegany). My dad and Chuck’s dad had some friendly trash talking going on (as coaches), but my dad got the bad end of the deal. Chuck and his team with Danny Metzler steamrolled us and every other team in the league.
“I later played with and against Chuck in fast-pitch softball. The year Chuck retired from the NFL (because he had lost a step) we were playing in a tournament. He hit a high pop fly behind second base and took off faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. By the time the second baseman caught the ball, Chuck was at third base.
I also recall the ‘Golden Year of Big 30 Basketball (1968).’ Olean (Class AA), Salamanca (A), Allegany (B) and Delevan-Machias (C) all won Section 6 titles. Also Walsh won the Manhattan Cup that year. There were five Division I recruits on those teams (Chuck Crist, Danny Metzler, John Karuch, Pete Aiello and Rick Stephan).”
Jud Beattie (former teammate and opponent): “I grew up across the street from Chuckie, who was two years older. When we played together, hoops and football, he dominated.
When I pitched against him for our local fast-pitch softball league, he was my most dreaded hitter to face. His bat was so quick and the ball came off it so fast that it scared me as I pitched with a vision problem. I was glad when he played for us in tournaments, as he excelled in the field at short, and when at the plate. It was a rare talent we had so close to us and we saw him up-close and personal. Your article showed the younger generation that hard work and a lot of effort can take you to places you’ve never considered possible.”
