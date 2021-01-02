Kyle Lofton was one of four returning point guards to make the Atlantic 10’s All-Conference First Team last spring.
He was the only one left off of that same team in this year’s preseason poll.
For anyone who might have needed a reminder of where he stands among the league’s top talent, and just how valuable he is to the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, he provided an emphatic one Saturday night.
Tied at 66 in the final seconds, Lofton took two dribbles to his right off a screen at the top of the key and one more back to the middle. He then stopped, pulled up and hit the biggest shot of the young season, a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining that gave Bona a dramatic 69-66 triumph over Richmond inside the Robins Center.
Lofton’s trey, from a step behind the line and in the face of Richmond’s Blake Francis, capped a riveting contest and a fine bounce-back performance for the Bonnies (3-1, 1-1), who shook off a poor effort in Wednesday’s loss to Rhode Island with a road triumph over the league’s preseason favorite and a team that sat at No. 19 in the country last month. It was the latest clutch play from the junior guard, who beat La Salle just before the buzzer his freshman year and has been making big plays for Bona ever since.
“HE WANTS the ball in his hands, he wants to hit that big shot,” coach Mark Schmidt said of his three-year captain, “so we just ran a staggered screen, ‘Shoon (Osunniyi) roll and then Dom (Welch) pop, and give Kyle the option of hitting Dom for a shot or keeping it.
“Kyle made a good decision, and he’s a big-time player. You want the ball in his hands at the end of the game to make a play. That’s what we tried to do … it worked and he hit a big shot.”
Lofton, a capable 3-point shooter, but who’d been just 1-for-12 from deep this year until that moment, finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting and three assists. In the end, he got the better of Jacob Gilyard (13 points, 4 helpers), another of the conference’s star PGs and among the names chosen for the First Team over Lofton.
And he did so with a game-winner that was a bit redemptive.
With Bona up one (66-65) on its previous possession, Lofton was whistled for a travel (on a play that also could have been called a foul), giving Richmond the ball back with 39 seconds remaining. On the other end, Welch (11 points, 9 boards) did a good job of fouling a cutting Grant Golden rather than surrendering the go-ahead layup. The Richmond big man hit one of two free throws with 15 ticks left, setting up Lofton’s late heroics.
FOR THE Bonnies, it could well go down as a season-swinging shot.
Three days earlier, they had reached the low point of an already trying year, losing a player to transfer and its backbone, Jaren Holmes, to a nagging back injury before playing like a team that had logged just two non-league contests in an ugly loss to URI. On Saturday, though, with Holmes back in the lineup -- and a huge part of the win, with a tough, team-high 17 points -- they put all that aside and beat a good Richmond team (7-3, 1-1).
And now, rather than in an 0-2 hole, they’ll return home with a huge win and a season that feels back on track.
“It shows a lot of character,” Schmidt said. “It was a struggle (Wednesday), and we didn’t play a perfect game today, by far, but I thought they handled adversity, they learned from their mistakes and they showed some character.
“It’s hard. You lose, then we came right down here after the (Rhode Island) game, you’ve got two-and-a-half days to sit and think about it. The kids responded. And that’s what you like from a coach’s perspective, is have them respond in a positive way, and we did that.”
BONA FARED well defensively against a Richmond team that featured five starters in double figures and a methodical offense that had allowed it to shoot an incredibly efficient 50 percent from the field.
It did an effective job of doubling Golden, limiting him to seven points (albeit with six assists). It sat down and guarded in the halfcourt. It kept a Spiders group that can get hot from 3-point range at bay (6-of-24, with only Francis, who racked up 21 points and three treys, truly going off).
“Golden’s the key,” Schmidt said, “so we tried to double him, and we did a good job, for the most part, of rotating. The first half, they got the ball into the paint a little bit, but the second half, we did a better job of keeping them in front and making them earn their points.”
And unlike against URI, when it got behind in a hurry, Bona did a better job of coming out in the second stanza with a purpose.
Trailing by three at the break, Bona connected on eight of its first 10 shots after halftime, including eight points from Holmes, to take a 48-42 lead, the largest for either side in a tight contest throughout. Other than a pair of ties down the stretch, it was able maintain that slight edge the rest of the way.
The result: A program-best fifth-straight win over the Spiders, all of which have come against Gilyard- and Golden-led teams.
“It’s really important for us to come out (strong), and we did that,” Schmidt said. “We learned from our mistakes against Rhode Island and we corrected some of them. Getting off to a good start in the second half, especially on the road, is paramount. It sets the tone for the whole half, and I thought our guys did a really good job in that situation.”