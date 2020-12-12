There’s a reason Buffalo is favored tomorrow night when it hosts the 11-1 Steelers at Bills Stadium (8:20, NBC-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
Coach Sean McDermott’s crew has fared well against the NFL’s top teams this season.
The Bills (9-3) have beaten Miami, the L.A. Rams and Seattle (all 8-4) plus Las Vegas (7-5) while falling to Kansas City (11-1) and Tennessee (8-4).
That contrasts to the fourth-year coach’s record against winning teams his first three seasons, a lackluster 4-17 mark, despite making the playoffs twice.
McDermott’s squad has conjured as many victories against teams with winning marks in the first dozen games this year as it did in his first 48 as Buffalo coach.
And Sunday night, there’s plenty at stake.
The Bills have won five of their last six games and that streak would be unbeaten but for the “Hail Murray” 32-30 loss at Arizona a month ago. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, won its first 11 starts, but looked vulnerable in the last victory, edging past injury-plagued Baltimore (19-14), then blowing a 14-0 lead in losing 23-17 to Washington (5-7), both those games at home.
Hence Buffalo being a 1½-point favorite … though when the line opened it was the Steelers by 2½.
In the short term, the Bills can clinch a playoff berth by Monday night with a combination of four occurrences: beating Pittsburgh, Miami losing to Kansas City and Las Vegas falling to Indianapolis on Sunday and Cleveland downing Baltimore Monday.
But there’s an equally compelling reason to beat the Steelers.
A win would improve Buffalo’s record to 10-3, drop Pittsburgh to 11-2 and push Kansas City into the AFC’s top seed at 12-1, presuming a win at Miami. The significance of that scenario is that the Bills would be within a game of the conference’s No. 2 seed with a closing schedule of trips to Denver (4-8) and New England (6-7) and a home finale against the Dolphins. The Steelers close at Cincinnati (2-9-1), home with the Colts (8-4) and at Cleveland (9-3).
If Buffalo and Pittsburgh tie record-wise, the No. 2 seed goes to the Bills, courtesy of the head-to-head win, and they would host the third-ranked wild card, Indianapolis, in the opening round of the playoffs, based on the current seeding.
AS WILL be the case for the seventh time this season, there will be no fans at Bills Stadium, and the Sunday night weather forecast is iffy with temperatures in the low- to mid-30s and the possibility of snow.
But the real concern is the Steelers defense, which leads the NFL in fewest points surrendered per game (18, Buffalo is 18th at 26), most sacks (44) and best takeaway/giveaway ratio (+11).
Of particular interest will be the passing game.
Buffalo, thanks to third-year quarterback Josh Allen and his upgraded receiving corps, ranks third in the league in yards per game through the air (276) but Pittsburgh is second-best in defending the pass (200 yards).
The Bills top the league in third-down conversions (49%) but are 30th of 32 teams in most penalties (81).
Both squads struggle on the ground as Buffalo ranks 23rd in rushing yards per game (102) with Pittsburgh even worse, 29th (93), though its ground game should get a boost from the return of running back James Conner. And, the Steelers are sixth in the league in stopping the run (101 yards a game).
Worrisome, though, is that Buffalo quarterbacks have been sacked 24 times and the Steelers nearly double that, with outside linebacker T.J. Watt (J.J.’s brother) leading the league with 12 and tackle Stephon Tuitt and outside linebacker Bud Dupree having eight each, though the latter went on injured reserve with a knee injury after the win over Baltimore.
AN INTERESTING aspect of the game is that while both teams have struggled running the ball, their scoring average is the same … 27 points per game (tied for seventh-best in the league).
And that traces back to their respective quarterbacks, who are similar in both size and statistics.
Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, and this season he’s completed 67% of his throws with 27 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 97.2 passer rating.
Allen, 6-5, 237, is hitting 70% of his passes with 26 TDs and eight picks with a 105.9 passer rating.
The big difference between the two is mobility, which is mostly a product of chronology.
At age 38, Roethlisberger rarely runs, but because of his large frame and unusual strength, he’s elusive in the pocket and hard to sack, being dumped only 10 times this season.
Allen, 24, has exceptional speed for his size, and has produced six touchdowns on the run and another via a reception, his 34 total touchdowns tied for second in the NFL behind Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers with 37. However, Allen’s reluctance to give up on a play has contributed to the 23 sacks he’s endured.
AS WITH last year, the Bills have remained remarkably healthy. Guard Cody Ford (knee) is out for the season. But the only other major injury has been the pectoral problem sustained by outside linebacker Matt Milano who missed six of the first 10 starts. Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring, Covid-19) was out seven games, fellow corner Levi Wallace (ankle) and tight end Dawson Knox (concussion, Covid-19) each missed four games and running Zack Moss (toe) three.
The only Bill out with injury Sunday night will be reserve safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) while the Steelers are down two starters – aside from Dupree – cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) and linebacker Robert Spillane (knee).