OLEAN — It took a 19th hole to finish off a three-peat for Connor Alfieri in his final round of Penn-York Junior Golf.
Alfieri, a 2020 Smethport graduate, closed out his last round of the Penn-York season Monday taking second place with a 75, one stroke behind Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius at 74.
While taking second place for the week secured the Division I points title for Alfieri, Cornelius’ one-stroke advantage pushed the two into a tie for the lowest average (73.25, using best four out of five scores), which decides the John Forrest Memorial Trophy for the Most Outstanding Junior Golfer. But Alfieri parred the first hole of a playoff as Cornelius bogeyed, winning his third consecutive Penn-York season title.
Alfieri, who will attend California University of Pennsylvania and play for the golf team, enjoyed his last round of Penn-York.
“I just approached it like I would any other round, whether it’s a tournament round or not,” Henzel said. “Just find the fairway, because here you have to hit fairways. If you get out of position it makes it really, really tough, especially around the greens. You’ve got to stay below the hole for the majority of the course. But it was a good round, it was pretty close between me and Spencer the entire way.”
The three-time Div. I champion (ages 16-18) didn’t focus too much on what would deliver another trophy, instead just playing consistent golf each week.
“I don’t really worry about end goals, I’m more worried about specific tournaments and then more specifically just playing the best golf I can,” he noted. “I know that if I play good golf, then I’m going to be right up there almost every time.”
Cornelius and Alfieri split the first four weeks of Penn-York with two wins each. So, it was no surprise their final junior tour match came down to the final hole.
“It’s always fun when you can get somebody who you can always guarantee is going to be somewhere where you’re wanting to be,” Alfieri said. “It makes you focus and prepare that much harder, and pay that much more attention to detail because you know if you miss one hole, if you have one bad hole then you’re going to have a hard time getting it back. It just makes both of us better and it was really good for me, especially going to college this year, to have somebody like that.”
— While finishing third this week, Jamestown’s Avery Salvaggio (Cardinal Hills) held on to win the girls’ Division I (ages 14-18) overall points championship.
“My putting really wasn’t the best but my fairway shots were pretty good and so were my drives,” said Salvaggio.
Olivia Schott (Coudersport) won the week with a nine-hole score of 63, her second title of the season.
— Talan Stitt, of Olean, won the boys’ Division II (ages 14-15) weekly trophy, his third of the season, and the overall points championship. Playing on his home course, Stitt carded an 89 in 18 holes.
Ryan Lechner, of Allegany, took home both the weekly and season points trophies for the boys’ Division III (ages 12-13) with his third victory of the season. Also playing on his home course Monday to card a nine-hole 41, Lechner said he got in a strong round the day before.
“I think I played pretty good overall,” he said. “Yesterday I played my best ever, so I was ready.”
— Entering the week in first place by three points, Nilla Ecklof (Moonbrook CC) held on to win the girls’ Division III (ages 12-13) overall points title. She also won the week, her third victory of the year, with a score of 62.
Liam McArdle (Caledonia) took the boys’ Division IV (ages 11-under) weekly title and the overall points championship. He shot a nine-hole score of 42 from the modified tees.
Makenna Heckman (Coudersport) won her fifth victory of the year in the girls’ Division IV, with a 60 from the modified tees.
— Salamanca’s Matthew Lonto won the Kevin Forrest Memorial Trophy at the conclusion of his ninth and final season of Penn-York Junior Golf. Named after the league’s director from 2006 until his death in 2009, the award honors a golfer each year who shows “love for the game of golf, integrity, good sportsmanship, (and) enjoys the comradery of the game and good-spirited competition” along with “perseverance – that never give up attitude,” director Kyle Henzel said.
BOYS
DIVISION I (18 holes)
1.) S. Cornelius 74 10
2.) C. Alfieri 75 9
3.) C. Barner (Kane) 77 7.5
3.) K. McClain (Bar) 77 7.5
5.) S. Campbell (Bart) 81 6
6.) M. Lonto (Elk) 84 5
7.) C. Salvaggio (CH) 85 3.5
7.) C. Crist (Kane) 85 3.5
9.) D. Keleman (Chaut) 86 2
10.) B. Burton (HH) 87 .5
10.) J. Pond (Elk) 87 .5
DIVISION II (18 Holes)
1.) T. Stitt (Bar) 89 10
2.) E. Bailey (Wells) 97 9
3.) A. Forrest (BR) 104 8
4.) H. Brairton 106 7
5.) M. Brinsky (PH) 111 6
6.) C. Brinsky (PH) 113 4.5
7.) E. Obergfell (Bona) 113 4.5
7.) J. DeRose(Bart) 114 2
7.) C. Brainard (CH) 114 2
7.) K. Padlo (BR) 114 2
DIVISION III (9 Holes)
1.) R. Lechner (Bar) 41 10
2.) K. Heckman (Coud) 50 9
3.) T. Salvaggio (CH 52 7.5
3.) C. Kline (RA) 52 7.5
5.) S. Howard (IV) 54 5.5
5.) J. Morrison(CH) 54 5.5
7.) A. Schott (Coud) 55 3.5
8.) C. Boutillette (Bart) 55 3.5
9.) J. Mest (Bonas) 57 2
10.) C. Strade (Bona) 58 1
DIVISION IV (9 hole modified)
1.) L. McArdle (Cal) 42 10
2.) C. Bartman (Bona) 45 9
3.) C. Carls (Spring) 48 8
4.) N. Beaver (CH) 49 7
5.) M. Beaver (CH) 50 6
6.) A. Bohdanowycz (Bar) 53 5
7.) J. Marsh (CH) 55 4
8.) J. Bell (PA) 56 2.5
8.) D. Myers (Bar) 56 2.5
10.) L. Johnson (Bart) 59 1
GIRLS
DIVISION I (18 holes)
1.) O. Schott (Coud) 63 10
2.) S. Oliver (PA) 64 9
3.) A. Salvaggio (Ch) 66 8
4.) S. Cornelius (PA) 68 7
DIVISION III (9 holes)
1.) N. Ecklof (Moon) 62 10
2.) M. Ford (Bona) 66 9
3.) K. Crawford (Bona) 67 7.5
3.) R. Thompson (Bol) 67 7.5
5.) P. Leet (PA) 71 6
6.) C. Bell (PA) 78 5
7.) A. Bates (PA) 81 4
Division IV (9 hole modified)
1.) M. Heckman (Coud) 60 10
2.) J. Sherry (Coud) 82 9