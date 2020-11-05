OLEAN — The tradition of the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Olean, which has nourished thousands of people both physically and spiritually over the decades, will once again be conducted at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
The Thanksgiving Day event will be assisted by Bethany Lutheran Church in cooperation with the Greater Olean Association of Churches, said the Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephens.
Rossi said that due to COVID-19 guidelines there will be no in-church dining during the event, instead meals will be provided in a take-out manner to individuals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26. Home delivery of the meals will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those receiving take-out or delivered meals will need to call the church at 372-5628 by Nov. 22 and provide their name, address, phone number and number of meals needed to ensure there is enough food and drivers. Meals will also be delivered to people who are on the Meals on Wheels list.
“We decided to have the Thanksgiving Dinner because we believe there are so many people in need,” Rossi said, noting around 900 meals are planned. “Also, working the Pet Food Pantry, we get to see first-hand the many families that are coming to the Olean Food Pantry every other Friday when we are there. The lines are so long that they curve around and into Bethany Lutheran Parking Lot — they are lined up like that before the pantry even opens.”
As for the church operations, Rossi said organizers cannot let volunteers from the community come into the facility to help as there is a limit, in accordance with diocesan guidelines, on how many people can be in the church hall safely.
“We are only having people from both churches, St. Stephens and Bethany Lutheran Church, do the work inside the church,” she said. “We can then control who comes in, the number of people and how we can have them work safely.”
She added, “We still need volunteers for delivery of meals and welcome persons who are willing to deliver meals. Volunteers will not have to come into the church to collect the dinners for delivery, we will take the meals for delivery out to cars for drivers and their helpers to deliver” to homes.
Deliveries will also be made to senior complexes in the Olean area such as Aspen Manor.
Rossi said organizers will set up a cell phone number for drivers and their helpers to text when they are in the parking lot on the south side of the church building, which is the door that had been used in past years for drivers to receive meals for delivery.
“We will provide masks and gloves to anyone needing them to deliver meals to ensure their safety,” she continued. “We will also be providing take-out meals on the north side entrance to the Parish Hall.”
People receiving take-out meals must make arrangements for a meal ahead of time and will be given a time to come and pick it up. Recipients will also be given a number to text or call when they arrive to pick up their meals.
“We will take the meals out to their cars or deliver them to anyone walking outside in the Genesis House parking lot,” she said.
As for the Thanksgiving dinner, it will include turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and a dessert. Items still needed for desserts include sweet breads, brownies and cupcakes that are homemade or store bought.
Rossi said the dessert items can be dropped off at St. Stephens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
“I think that it is important to let people know that we are a community of people who care about each other,” Rossi said. “We share joy when good things happen and we share sadness when we face difficulties together, but not wanting to sell the phrase — we are all in this together. I think that the Thanksgiving dinner reflects that.”