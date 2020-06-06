(Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a seven-part weekly series in which the Times Herald will unveil its “Mount Rushmore” of St. Bonaventure men’s basketball — that is, the most notable four players — with the caveat of going decade by decade. Today: The 1990s.)
ST. BONAVENTURE — This was the one instance in which we nearly broke our own rule.
At the outset, we noted that only former players, and no coaches, would be considered for our Mount Rushmore of St. Bonaventure basketball series. We made this decision in an effort to include as many of the program’s playing greats as possible.
When determining the quartet of the 1990s, however, we arrived at a bit of a crossroads.
After all, much like the 80s, it wasn’t the best decade in terms of postseason success — Bona made just two NIT appearances from 1984-99. Then, too, there were few great carryover players from the 80s (with Michael Burnett being an exception) and the stars responsible for the team’s NCAA Tournament appearance in 2000 are only eligible for that decade’s Mount Rushmore.
With the fewest potential candidates of any decade, we were tempted to scrap the rule and put former coach Jim Baron among the top four most significant figures of the 90s. He, of course, is as important to his decade as Larry Weise is to the late 60s/early-70s, Jim Satalin to the 70s/early-80s and Mark Schmidt to the 2010s.
Instead, we made the choice to include a player who wasn’t even on the All-Time Team ballot. Harry Moore, understandably, was ineligible for consideration due to his continued legal trouble (in April of 2016, the Philadelphia native, then 44, was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for bilking 17 prospective renters out of more than $41,000). He appears here, though, due solely to his on-court production, which pound-for-pound was the best of his era.
With that, here’s Part 5 of our Bona Mount Rushmore series:
SHANDUE MCNEILL (1993-97)
The case: One of Baron’s first recruits, McNeill was instrumental in the rebirth of Bona basketball in the mid-90s.
The only player to lead the program in assists in four-straight seasons, McNeill was an All-Rookie Team selection (in 1994) and an All-Conference Second Team choice (in 1995) while making one All-Defensive Team and three All-Academic teams.
As a sophomore, the 5-foot-7 point guard helped Bona to its first postseason appearance in 12 years (the 1995 NIT, in which Bona picked up a home win over Southern Mississippi). He graduated as the program’s career assists and steals leader and still sits second (616) and third (281) in those categories while also becoming a member of the 1,000-point club (he’s 43rd all-time in scoring with 1,049 points).
HARRY MOORE (1991-94)
The case: Legal problems aside, Moore remains one of Bona’s most talented players — and curious cases — over the last 30 years.
The 6-foot-8 forward still sits 16th all-time in scoring with 1,465 points despite playing just three seasons due to being academically ineligible as a freshman. He was a dominant A-10 player, albeit on three bad teams, in that stretch, averaging 16 points and six rebounds as a sophomore, 19 and 8 as a junior and 21 and 9 as a senior, earning Third Team all-league honors in 1992 and First Team accolades in ‘93 and ‘94.
If Moore had matched even his freshman year totals for another season, he’d currently sit seventh in Bona annals in both scoring and rebounding.
RASHAAN PALMER (1994-98)
The case: Palmer, quietly, was the most successful Bona player from a combined individual and team standpoint of the 1990s.
The 6-foot-5 forward still sits just outside the top 10 in program history in scoring (12th, 1,657 points), having averaged better than 16 points over his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He was one of just two players to appear on both of the Bonnies’ postseason teams of the 90s (alongside walk-on Jamie Moses), leading Bona to the 1998 NIT with averages of 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Palmer is one of just five players in Bona annals to make three A-10 all-conference teams (Moore, Marques Green, Andrew Nicholson and Jaylen Adams are the others), earning Third Team honors in each of the ‘96, ‘97 and ‘98 seasons.
DAVID VANTERPOOL (1991-95)
The case: If Tom Stith, Bob Lanier and Nicholson are the faces of their eras, Vanterpool is the image of his.
The 6-foot-5 guard/forward was the central figure in the program’s mid-90s renaissance, keying Bona in 1995 to a near-upset of No. 1 Massachusetts, a berth in the NIT and a win in its first postseason contest since 1983.
Vanterpool made the A-10 All-Rookie Team in 1991-92 and averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while earning First Team all-conference honors as a senior. He graduated as the program’s all-time steals leader (247) and still sits fourth in that category while ranking eighth in assists (401), sixth in free throws made (430), 14th in scoring (1,474 points) and 22nd in rebounds (630).
Vanterpool remains one of just three players in Bona annals to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists, alongside Ahmad Smith and Demitrius Conger.