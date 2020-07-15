The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) announced through a press release on Wednesday that it is moving ahead with the scheduled start of the fall sports season.
The decision was announced in the wake of several collegiate conferences — including the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) — opting to cancel their fall schedules and seek other options. At least one other state, Virginia, has already opted not to hold football this fall, while others such as North Carolina have delayed the start to their fall seasons.
“PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth,” the organization’s release said.
The fall sports slate officially begins with heat acclimatization on Aug. 10, with the regular season kickoff off on Aug. 28, while the remaining fall sports hit the practice fields on the 17th.
Locally, teams across the area have been conducting their offseason workouts after each school passed a return to practice health and safety plan, but schools had been in a holding pattern regarding the regular season until the PIAA announced the direction it would take.
“Our focus is on the health and safety of student athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics,” the release said. “Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day. Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness and mental wellness, which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our student athletes.”
While the schedule is currently set, the PIAA also said it would be “flexible if conditions would change.”