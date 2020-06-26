OLEAN — Officials at the Olean Family YMCA were disappointed that Gov. Andrew Cuomo forbade gyms, movie theaters and malls from opening during Phase 4 in the reopening of New York state.
The governor’s decision, announced earlier this week, was met by dismay by organizations such as the Olean Y, whose staff had hoped to open its gym, wellness center, track and exercise classes in the near future.
Calls for comments on the issue from Good Times of Olean and the Olean Center Mall were not immediately returned to the Times Herald Thursday.
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said “The Y has taken every precaution, we have done our part to flatten the curve, and we would never put our members and our community at risk.
“Our members are anxious for us to open,” she continued. “They rely on the Y for their health and well-being and quite frankly their quality of life. I had a member tell me she has never felt so crippled and needed to get back to her daily warm-water therapy. I believe we are prepared to open our doors in a more thoughtful and safe way than many other businesses that have already been given the OK to open. We have been working hard for the past three months in preparation. We are ready.”
In a letter to Y members at the Olean and Wellsville facilities, Y officials provided additional comments on the delayed opening of the gym and other programs.
“As you can imagine, it was a great disappointment given gyms were included in the businesses able to open in Phase 4 throughout the past couple of months,” the letter stated. “Suddenly, gyms and malls were removed from the list and are prohibited from opening. Despite diligent planning and preparations for reopening, we must delay the opening of our Wellness Centers.
“Our Y has a solid reopening plan taking the necessary precautions as outlined in the CDC guidelines. We are prepared to protect our members and ensure a healthy environment with new protocols and practices. We purchased new electrostatic cleaning devices and trained our staff with a focus on a clean environment. We have traffic patterns planned throughout the building that encourage social distancing.”
Officials also noted that the full reopening plan can be accessed at https://www.twintiersymca.org/reopening-plan.
It was noted that while the aforementioned programs at the Y cannot be opened under Phase 4, the Y pool as well as the outdoor programs will reopen. Under the altered reopening plan, which begins July 6, pool and outdoor programs will be available to members through reservations.
Also offered at that time will be Outdoor Exercise and Youth Programs, with reservations required, as well.
In addition, Outdoor Group Exercise Classes, which will be held out in the open or under tents, are also available through reservation.
Y officials said the “Best Summer Ever! Youth and Family Programs” are also open to the community through registration.
In addition, a Building Tomorrow Together Opening Bash will be held under the tents from 5 to 7 p.m. July 1 in Wellsville and July 2, in Olean. The Bash will offer participants the opportunity to join Y staff in a variety of activities including group exercise demos, family STEM activities and kids crafts for all ages. Participants can also learn more about Summer Child Care.
Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and practice safe distancing during the event.
For more information on any of the programs or activities, call the Olean Y at 373-2400 or the Wellsville Y at (585) 593-3246.
