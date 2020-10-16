OLEAN — First, the Olean High boys soccer team got off to an 0-2 start, notching just one goal in those two contests.
Then, it had its next three games canceled due to a COVID-19 exposure within the school district, leading to a 12-day layoff, and finally returned to action Wednesday, only to drop a 3-1 decision to Fredonia.
To say that the Huskies needed this would be an understatement.
Quintin Allen scored twice and Stephen Hoffman had a goal and two assists to propel Olean to a 5-0 victory over Jamestown, its first of the year, in a CCAA Division I West matchup on Friday. Alex Linderman and Thomas Bates (assists) each added a marker while Dominik Kahle had two assists for the Huskies, who took a 3-0 lead into the break before adding to the margin in the second half.
It was Olean’s highest-scoring game since topping Chautauqua Lake 6-0 at the end of the 2018 season, a span of 25 contests.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“(Jamestown) was a really young team,” OHS coach Jim Charles noted. “It was good for us because we kind of needed this after the first two games, and then we have a couple weeks off. It was good to be able to start gelling together in our attacking zone because we just had not put anything together in that end. We just hadn’t been able to get anything going, so that was good to see today.”
Kyle Pockalny needed two saves to preserve the shutout while Jonathan Brito made five stops for Jamestown (1-4).
CCAA DIV. I WEST Allegany-Limestone 8, Dunkirk 0
ALLEGANY — Chance LaCroix racked up two goals and three assists and Allegany-Limestone had its breakout game offensively while moving to 7-1.
Zach Luce and Connor Bates each had a goal and an assist while Sean Conroy, Huddy Kwiatkowski, Maddox DeLong and Anthony DeCapua all added markers for the Gators, whose eight goals were easily a season high and just four off what they’d tallied in the previous seven games combined.
Ryan Roulo handed out two assists while Jack Conroy made two saves to preserve the shutout, his sixth of the year. Ashton Witkowski made 13 saves for Dunkirk.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Wellsville 3, Scio 0
WELLSVILLE — Quinn Heaney tallied on either side of halftime and Wellsville took control with a 3-0 first half en route to victory.
Aidan Riley and Sam Schmidt each added a goal for the Lions (3-0-1), who received a shutout effort from goalkeeper Logan Dunbar.
Scio fell to 2-3-1.
Fillmore 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
CUBA — Mason Cool, Mitchell Ward and Isaiah Voss each found the back of the net as Fillmore pulled away to move to 5-0.
Cool scored in the eighth minute before Ethan Rix tied it 16 minutes later for the Rebels. Ward and Voss tallied off passes from Evan Schilke and Carter Sisson in the 41st and 56th minutes to secure the outcome.
“We made some crucial mistakes that a good team like Fillmore is going to bury those chances every time,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “Our chances weren’t as plentiful as theirs, but when we had them, we didn’t finish them, and that was really the big difference between (Fillmore) and us.”
Dylan Valentine made four saves for Fillmore while Jarrett Campbell stopped eight shots for C-R (1-2-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Hinsdale 2, Andover/Whitesville 2, OT
ANDOVER — Damion Brown scored a pair of goals, one on a penalty kick, as Hinsdale answered deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to force a tie.
Hayden Niedermaier and Spencer Cook each tallied for Andover/Whitesville, off passes from Tommy Thorp and Connor Philips, respectively. Colby Gaines stopped 14 shots for A/W (0-3-1) while Ethan Cashimere made 13 saves for the Bobcats (0-2-2).