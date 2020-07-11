OLEAN — Several Olean City School District teachers offered thoughts on the current state of affairs with the possible in-school reopening of campuses this fall, and how they’re preparing for on-line learning or a hybrid form of education if the pandemic spikes.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would hold off on providing directives on the reopening for school districts across the state until early August.
The following teachers, Marie Rakus, high school English teacher; JoAnne Jones, third-grade teacher, Washington West Elementary; and Leah Allen, school counselor at Olean Intermediate Middle School shared the following comments.
Rakus said that as she and other educators look forward to the fall and the reopening of school. She said the school district has assembled a committee with staff from all grade levels so that a wide range of input will be considered.
“I haven’t heard a teacher or student say they aren’t looking forward to getting back into our schools. We all miss the interaction and working together to learn,” Rakus said. “We need to be sure, though, that any decision is made with the students in mind and by adhering to guidelines that are intended to keep everyone safe. We are discussing what form in-person classes could take and we are certainly spending time on providing quality instruction online. In the spring, we jumped right into remote learning, so we are building on that experience.”
Jones said that as a teacher, she and the other staff were given the opportunity to join reopening committees.
“I chose to join and we have met to discuss concerns with the three different scenarios; face to face, distance learning and a hybrid that combines both. At the end of school, a survey was sent to parents and employees to express concerns and suggestions. We have tried to acknowledge these concerns and to have a flexible approach to finding solutions,” she explained.
“As faculty, we are not only concerned with the students’ academics, but their social-emotional well-being. As we all wish to get back to business as usual, it is the safety of the students and families that is our top priority. With this in mind, we continue to find new and inventive solutions to fit our ever-changing world.”
Jones also noted that, “As individuals we have continued our personal learning through various professional development opportunities during the school year and during the summer. We will continue to do all that we can to find the best scenario for reopening this September.”
For her part, Allen said the fluid situation regarding Covid-19, has made it difficult to plan for reopening in the fall.
“Fortunately, the (school district) has created a Reopening Schools Task Force with several subcommittees to help plan for different scenarios such as a return full-time, part-time or remote learning only, while focusing on the health and safety of our students and staff, as well as continuing to provide a quality education.”
Allen said she had the opportunity to talk with many students and parents at the intermediate middle school during remote learning, and for some, learning was going well, but for many others, it was a frustrating situation.
“One student in particular said to me, ‘I never thought I would say this, but I really miss school and I want to come back!’”
She noted many of the parents were also in the difficult situation of trying to manage remote learning for multiple kids.
“All of us at OIMS can agree that students’ needs are best met in school; however, we will embrace and work diligently with what is determined to be the safest option come September.” she concluded.