OLEAN — Despite being short on swimmers, the Olean High girls swimming and diving team battled in a 102-83 season opening loss Thursday against the reigning CCAA division champions Frewsburg.
Coming off a stellar freshman season, Alexis Trietley continued to shine with two individual victories and helping the Huskies earn two relay wins. The sophomore dominated in the 200 freestyle with a first place time of 1:56.41, almost 26 seconds faster than second place. Trietley’s second win of the night came in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.96, almost 10 seconds faster than second place.
Also picking up individual wins for Olean were Sara Thomas, Megan Jackson and Makenna O’Connell. Thomas earned a nail-biting victory in the 200 IM by finishing at 2:43.32, only .22 of a second faster than second place. Jackson’s win came in the 50 freestyle (25.37) and O’Connell set a new varsity and pool record in 1-meter diving with a score of 250.87.
“Short on swimmers, but not effort,” Olean coach Dan Brown Said. “With some of our Portville Central swimmers out of the meet, the remaining girls stepped up to the challenge of swimming last year’s champions. The girls started out really well but faded a bit towards the end of the meet. There were some great individual efforts across the board for our opening meet of the season.”
The team of Trietley, Thomas, Jackson and Tyyetta Herman earned relay wins in the 200 free (1:46.41) and 400 free (4:04.15).
Frewsburg was led by Maidson Kramer with two solo wins and a relay victory.
Olean welcomes Southwestern on Tuesday.
Southwestern 122, Allegany-Limestone 61
JAMESTOWN — Brooke Pecorella and Lauryn Ball each picked up an individual victory as Allegany-Limestone fell to Southwestern.
Pecorella finished first in the 200 yard freestyle (2:25.02), while also placing second in the 100 butterfly (1:18.50). Ball touched in for a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:09.10) and placed second in the 100 freestyle (1:01.05).
Also medaling for the Gators were Paige Pecorella, Michaella Rhodes and Anna Wolfgang. Paige Percorella finished second in the 500 freestyle (6:11.31) and third in the 50 freestyle (28.94). Rhodes scored 177.67 for second place in diving, while Wolfgang placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:22.69).
Teagan Shedd led the way for Southwestern with two individual wins and was a part of two relay wins. Southwestern won all three relays.
AT OLEAN
Frewsburg 102, Olean 83200 medley relay:
Frewsburg (M. Kramer, B. Rosequist, A. Palmquist, E. Swan) 2:05.51
200 freestyle:
A. Trietley (O) 1:56.41
200 IM:
S. Thomas (O) 2:43.32
50 freestyle:
M. Jackson (O) 25.37
Diving:
M. O’Connell (O) 250.87
100 butterfly:
M. Kramer (F) 1:04.68
100 freestyle
: A. Trietley (O) 53.96
500 freestyle:
O. Ekstrom (F) 6:22.09
200 freestyle relay:
Olean (A. Trietley, T. Herman, S. Thomas, M. Jackson) 1:46.41
100 backstroke:
M. Kramer (F) 1:04.87
100 breaststroke:
B. Rosequist (F) 1:17.43
400 freestyle relay:
Olean (M. Jackson, T. Herman, S. Thomas, A. Trietley) 4:04.15
AT JAMESTOWN
Southwestern 122, Allegany 61200 medley relay:
Southwestern (E. Kreinheder, T. Shedd, N. Fosbeg, I. Grijalva) 2:00.94
200 freestyle:
B. Pecorella (A-L) 2:25.02
200 IM:
T. Shedd (SW) 2:33.90
50 freestyle:
N. Fosberg (SW) 25.43
Diving:
A. Swan (SW) 187.5
100 butterfly:
I. Grijalva (SW) 1:16.57
100 freestyle:
N. Fosberg (SW) 55.79
500 freestyle:
M. Faulk (SW) 6:03.40
200 freestyle relay:
Southwestern (M. Faulk, E. Fosberg, T. Shedd, A. Grijalva)
100 backstroke:
L. Ball (A-L) 1:09.10
100 breaststroke:
T. Shedd (SW) 1:19.15
400 freestyle relay: Southwestern (I. Grijalva, M. Faulk, E. Kreinheder, N. Fosberg) 4:09.17