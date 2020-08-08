OLEAN — After Sheryl Soborowski saw a Times Herald report that the Cornerstone Medical Loan Closet was closing, the Olean Public Library staff member knew she had to do something to help.
The plan, which may seem to some as an unlikely union, is for the library to find a new location for the loan closet and collect and loan out medical items to residents of the regional community. The former loan closet, operated by Rev. John Lounsbury, had provided medical equipment to people and agencies in communities in New York state and Pennsylvania for many years. Earlier this summer, Lounsbury announced he was unable to run it any longer.
Soborowski, who serves as the outreach librarian, said in order for the endeavor to be successful, however, community partners and a new location will be needed.
“My idea is not unheard of in the world of libraries,” Soborowski said. “Libraries currently have collections of and loan out everything from telescopes to cake pans. I’ve heard of libraries with loan programs for digital media, adaptive toys, fishing poles, seeds and household tools. Our own library system loans out museum passes and can perpetuate the loan of adaptive technologies from the NYS Talking Book and Braille Library.”
Soborowski said library director, Michelle La Voie, and assistant director, Kim Mahar, support the proposed project and hope the library can set up community or church partnerships to make the plan work.
“Our loan system, via library cards, would be the ideal, even if I had to put barcodes on the medical equipment and check them out to people,” Soborowski said, explaining the organization would accept and loan out the same type of medical equipment as in the past.
Soborowski said when she approached former volunteers at the loan closet, including registered nurse Vicky McKinney, they were receptive to the facility finding a new home. They said clients had traveled to the loan closet from as far away as Buffalo and Rochester to borrow walkers, wheelchairs, commodes and hospital beds.
“After speaking to (the volunteers,) I’m not afraid to pursue this,” Soborowski continued. “I’m actively looking for space because (the library) cannot store the stuff. We’re looking for a community partner — it could be a church, it could be a business owner who owns a building, it could be pretty long term.”
She did note the space used for a new loan closet would have to be a first-floor location and come equipped with a utility sink to clean items. A washer and dryer, as well as cabinets and shelves in the facility, would also be helpful.
La Voie said when she was approached by Soborowski with the idea, she was immediately interested, “as public libraries are increasingly moving towards loaning more than just books and DVDs.
“They seek to be relevant to their communities on multiple levels, especially where an unmet need is felt to exist,” La Voie said of libraries.
“And people are appreciative, because sometimes it’s something they only need to use temporarily and can avoid making a big financial investment in it, or they can try it out before purchasing something of their own,” she added. “The community clearly benefited from the Medical Loan Closet’s services, and so this represents a real opportunity for the library to step in and ensure this doesn’t go away.”
McKinney agreed there is a need for a loan closet, but admitted she was surprised when approached by the library. McKinney said if the library succeeds in reopening the facility at a new location, she would volunteer to help run it.
McKinney noted the former loan closet, which had been located on North Fourth Street, is now basically empty of inventory.
“I don’t think it will be hard to get stuff donated and have a full place” for a new loan closet, she remarked. “I don’t mind volunteering, it’s a fun thing to do actually. You don’t have to haggle over money and people are just so grateful that you can help them a little.”
For more information on the proposed project, contact Soborowski at the library at 372-0200.
