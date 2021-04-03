The landscape, quite literally, is vastly different from what it would have experienced under normal circumstances.
The Olean High football team, as with the rest of its Section 6 brethren, had less than two full weeks, and no scrimmages, to prepare for this unprecedented spring campaign, one of which overlapped with the end of the winter season.
Then, too, in addition to the myriad COVID-related challenges that remain in place, it’s had to accept the fact it’ll be playing two fewer regular season games (5, down from 7) and now has a much more difficult path to the playoffs, with only four teams qualifying instead of eight (meaning only the top two teams in Class B-1 and 2 will advance).
As such, the forecast across the board is perhaps slightly more clouded than it might have been in the fall.
But make no mistake: The Huskies, for as thrilled as they are to be playing any football at all, aren’t merely “happy to be here.”
With eight starters back from a team that won five games and came within a touchdown of the sectional title game last year, including Big 30 all-stars A.J. Addotta (defensive line) and Nick Pantuso (running back), and only two that missed prep time due to basketball, they expect to compete …
In whatever window they have to do so.
“I’LL SAY this,” said fifth-year coach Phil Veccio, when asked if winning was at all secondary to simply being able to take the field, “I’m thrilled that our seniors are getting the chance to play, especially the guys who have put in so much. We moved up A.J. halfway through his freshman year, so he’s been with us for over three years. Nick has been with us for three years. We have 14 seniors — I’m thrilled they’re getting a chance to play their senior season.”
“But with that being said,” he quickly added, “we’re gonna try to win, we’re gonna compete. Once the whistle blows (this afternoon), it’s time to go. There’s no, ‘hey, we’re lucky to be here.’”
A year ago, Olean was capable enough offensively, averaging around 20 points, and stout on defense, surrendering a touchdown or less in five of seven regular-season contests. With that formula, it was successful, going 4-3 (and coming within a 7-6 season-opening loss to Dunkirk from being 5-2) and reaching the Class B playoffs, where, as the No. 7 seed, it knocked off No. 2 Newfane on a last-second touchdown before falling to third-seeded Albion, 21-14, in the semis.
And that’s largely the blueprint it hopes to follow this season.
THE HUSKIES return quarterback Railey Silvis, who threw the 78-yard TD pass to sink Newfane last October, Pantuso, who logged 110 rushes for 739 yards (6.7 per carry) and seven touchdowns, and Adotta, who anchored both lines in the fall of 2019. Among those expected to play a larger role this spring, on both sides of the ball, are senior running back/linebacker Aiden Nenno and senior receiver/defensive back Jason Copella.
On defense, Olean lost its “heart and soul” in all-star linebacker Nick Fratercangelo, but “we have a lot of those guys back, too,” Vecchio said. And that figures to be its constant, especially given how little time the Huskies have had to install a full offense.
“Our quarterback, Railey, has looked very good,” Vecchio said. “Nenno’s a guy we’re going to depend on, certainly on defense. He’s gimped up with a knee; he’s going to play (today), but he’s not 100 percent.
“There’s a few tweaks that we’re doing on defense this year and, really, in practice, the defense has looked much better than our offense has, even with all those guys coming back. Hopefully, it will be exciting for us defensively, and we have some big-play threats where hopefully we can score on some big plays.”
Of the offensive line, which has been affected by COVID-19 to start the year, he added: “We had two kids that were probably going to start; they got paused because somebody had contact with them. They both felt fine for the whole time, but they’re not going to be eligible (for today) because they haven’t been able to get enough practices in, so we’re real thin on the line right now.”
DESPITE that hit to its depth, the Huskies, who have made the sectional playoffs in three of four years under Vecchio, have experience. And, perhaps to a slightly lesser extent, so do its Big 30 “large school” counterparts, Pioneer (Class B-1) and Allegany-Limestone (Class C South).
The Panthers, who trumped Olean, 24-14, in the fall of ‘19, welcome back six starters, including Class B-1 first team all-stars Logan Ellis (tight end/linebacker) and Jordan King (fullback/linebacker). The Gators, too, return six starters, highlighted by 220-pounder Connor Walsh, a wrestling standout who’s making the transition from the line to the backfield this spring, and playmaking receiver Jayden Gustafson.
Both have intentions of competing for league titles and a playoff spot.
Of course, the question for all three big schools will be how quickly they can knock off the rust and make that transition to “football mode.”
“It’s funny, we worked four weeks prior with guys who could make it, we had optional workouts,” Vecchio said. “As much as you preach to them, you guys gotta start doing things on your own … I don’t think we’re in any kind of football shape. But I’m sure everybody’s in the same boat that we are.”
An additional challenge, particularly for the Huskies, is their schedule.
Olean plays all three of the other Class B semifinalists from last season — Pioneer, Albion and sectional titleist WNY Maritime Charter/Health Sciences. And it faces a stern test out of the gate, opening with the latter (today at 2 p.m. inside Bradner Stadium), which handled Pioneer, 42-7, in last year’s semis en route to the New York State Final Four.
For the Huskies, though, eager for a return to action, the approach is simple:
Tell us when and where to play and we’ll be there, Vecchio said.
“We’ve got just a gauntlet of a schedule,” said Vecchio, who owns a mark of 22-13 across four seasons. “We also have Depew and Dunkirk (the latter of which won the Class B ‘bowl title a year ago).
“Maritime, they won sectionals, they won the crossover game and they lost in the (state) final four, and they’ve got more guys back than we do. We’ll see what we’re made of this afternoon), that’s for sure, because they are fast, impressive and athletic, and all those things that a good football team is, they’re it.”
Following is a capsule look at three Big 30 large school football teams:
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Tom Callen (2nd year, 3-5)
League: Class C South
2019 record/postseason: 3-5; Wilson (L, 37-21 Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinal)
Returning starters: Connor Walsh (sr., 6-0, 220, FB/LB), Jayden Gustafson (sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB), Ahren Faller (so., 6-0, 210, OT/LB), Jack Langdon (jr., 5-11, 250, OG/DT), Sean Minnick (sr., 5-11, 250, OG/DT), Matt Giardini (jr., 6-0, 175, WR/LB)
Returning letterwinners: Noah Paterniti (sr., 5-10, 165, WR/DB), Anthony DeCapua (so., 6-0, 165)
From the coach: “It’s great to finally return to football. We have a very solid core of players this season. Connor Walsh makes the transition to the backfield after spending three seasons on the line out of necessity. Noah Paterniti and Ryley McKnight wil turn some heads this year in the backfield as well. Matt Giardini, Jayden Gustafson and Anthony DeCapua all return and will be on the receiving end of Andrew Giardini passes in 2021.
“We have experience returning on both sides of the line led by Ahren Faller, Jack Langdon and Sean Minnick. Throw in newcomer Michael Hayes and we should be stout in the trenches this year.”
OLEAN
Coach: Phil Vecchio (5th year, 22-13)
League: Class B2
2019 record/postseason: 5-4; Newfane (W, 26-24, Sec 6 Class B quarterfinal), Albion (L, 21-14, Sec 6 Class B semifinal)
Returning starters: A.J. Addotta (sr., 6-4, 265, OL/DL), Nick Pantuso (sr., 5-10, 165, RB/DB), Jason Copella (sr., 5-11, 185, WR/DB), Aiden Nenno (sr., 5-8, 195, RB/LB), Kaden Cruz (sr., 5-11, 185, OL/DE), Railey Silvis (jr., 5-11, 165, QB/DE), Jamison Pittman (jr., 5-11, 175, RB/DE), Chris Bargey (so., 5-11, 200, OL/DL)
Returning letterwinners: Isaiah Maine (sr., 6-0, 150, WR/DB), Kaleb Ramadhan (sr., 5-9, 165, WR/DB), Baine Dwaileebe (sr., 5-11, 160, WR/LB), Nathan Gabler (sr., 5-6, 150, RB/SS), Treyvon Johnson (sr., 5-10, 175, QB/LB), Julius Childs (jr., 6-2, 205, TE/LB), Ryan Weseman (sr., 6-0, 205, OL/DL), Liam Taylor (sr., 6-4, 185, OL/DE), Keon Cruz (sr., 5-11, 220, OL/DL)
From the coach: “I’m just happy for the seniors that they will be able to get some type of football season. We have two returning Big 30 all-stars in Nick Pantuso and A.J. Addotta and a host of other returners that were a big part of our season last year. We open up with the defending Section 6 champs so we will have an excellent test right away and we will have a test every week with our schedule. (We’re) looking forward to seeing how our kids can compete against excellent competition every week.”
PIONEER
Coach: Jim Duprey (19th year, 87-73)
League: Class B1
2019 record/postseason: 7-2; Cheektowaga (W, 31-28, Sec 6 Class B quarterfinal), WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (L, 42-7, Sec 6 Class B semifinal)
Returning starters: Talon Lake (sr., 6-1, 220, OG/DL), Jordan King (sr., 5-10, 200, FB/LB), Brody Hopkins (jr., 6-2, 180, QB), Logan Ellis (jr., 6-0, 180, TE/LB), Joe Stover (sr., 5-7, 150, DB), Jack Buncy (jr., 5-9, 175, DB)
Returning letterwinners: Jesse Weichmann (sr., 6-0, 175, RB/WR), Kameron Riordan (sr., 5-10, 155, RB), Alex Miley (sr., 6-1, 185, TE), Austin Noel (sr., 5-9, 255, OG), Alex Schenk (sr., 5-10, 215, fullback)
From the coach: “Pioneer is looking forward to finally getting a chance to play in the spring. We are grateful that our team, and especially our seniors, will get a chance to compete. We are hoping to compete for a division championship in Class B this season. Key to the season — ability to have our junior class step up from JV to provide depth and strength. The defense returns two first team Class B1 all-league players in Jordan King and Logan Ellis to anchor the unit. Brody Hopkins returns as a junior to his starting quarterback position that he earned as a sophomore.”