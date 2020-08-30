ELMA — If there was a podium for placing in the local amateur soccer ranks, the Olean 1854 FC soccer team would have been on it for the third-straight year.
On Saturday, Olean took the pitch for a final time in this COVID-19-shortened summer season, taking on Polonia in the third-place contest of the Sahlen’s Cup Adult Division. It not only ended the year with a win, but got the better of Polonia after playing to a 2-2 in the regular season.
And, as has been the case for much of the last five weeks, a handful of local products led the way.
Two-time Big 30 Player of the Year Adam Enders tallied off a pass from Coty Winchell and Carl Holmes scored off a feed from Rob Wight as Olean topped Polonia, 2-1, for third in the 12-team division on Saturday at Sahlen’s Sports Park. It was a pair of same-school goals, as Enders and Winchell are both from Belfast and Holmes and Wight hail from Cuba-Rushford.
Winchell fed Enders after receiving a long through ball from Devin Kinney (Hinsdale). The victory came over a Polonia team that 1854 FC will see in next year’s Championship Division of the regular Buffalo and District Soccer League.
In three years, Olean has now logged a first-, second- and third-place overall finish, falling in the BDSL’s 2nd Division title game in ‘18, winning the 1st Division crowd last summer and taking third in the unexpected, but welcomed, Sahlen’s Cup circuit near Buffalo.