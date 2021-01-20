DUKE CENTER, Pa. — In a battle of unbeatens, the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team turned a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter into a 40-31 win over Elk County Catholic.
O-E (5-0) trailed 27-26 going into the final eight minutes, but “decided to be a little more aggressive and take care of the ball at the same time,” according to head coach Shawn Gray.
As a result, the Terrors outscored ECC in that final frame, 14-4, to deal the Crusaders (5-1) their first defeat.
“We were a little sluggish to say the least. I’m not sure if it had anything to do with playing last night, but offensively we didn’t play well in the first two quarters and into the third,” Gray said. “But in the fourth quarter, Kayley Heller hit a huge three for us, Morgan Dalton hit a huge one with under three minutes to go, and then Katie Sheeler was Katie Sheeler in the second half. We rode her the whole way.”
Once again, Sheeler led the way for O-E. The sophomore guard tallied 19 points and added five steals, while Dalton scored five points and pulled down four rebounds. Heller notched 11 points and seven rebounds, as well.
ECC was paced by Julia Aikens’ eight points. Tami Geci added seven points.
“I learned from Morgan’s dad, (former O-E boys coach) Dan Dalton that ‘Ws’ are ‘Ws.’ Winning is hard… However we get them, we’ll take them,” Gray concluded.
Coudersport 33, Port Allegany 28
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Sarah Chambers scored a game-high 16 points — nearly half of Coudersport’s offense — to lead the Falcons.
Coudy (4-1) trailed the Gators 8-3 after the first quarter before taking a 17-14 lead into halftime. The teams were tied at 24 heading into the fourth, before Coudersport outscored Port 9-4 to take the win.
Port A (1-2) picked up another big game from Bree Garzel, who scored 15 points and added three steals. Evin Stauffer added seven points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Cameron County 29, Northern Potter 23
ULYSSES, Pa. — Tied after three quarters, Cameron County finished the game on a 10-4 run to earn its second win of the season over Northern Potter.
Hailey Hilfiger led the Raiders (3-2) with 11 points. Kaelee Bresslin and Mallory McKimm each tallied six points.
NoPo (0-5) picked up seven points from Courtney Martin and six from Abbie Cady.
BOYS BASKETBALL Coudersport 74, Oswayo Valley 17COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Four different Coudersport players scored in double figures as the Falcons romped past Oswayo Valley.
Hayden Keck led Coudy (3-1) with 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Brandt Kightlinger scored 17 points. Christian Furman added 10 points, and Dalton Keglovits chipped in 12 points, four assists and five steals. Derek Easton scored seven points and added seven boards and four assists.
Oswayo Valley (0-5) was paced by Cayden Black’s eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT DUKE CENTER, PA. Elk Catholic (31)
Julia Aikens 3 1-2 8, Weisner 1 0-0 2, Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Geci 3 1-2 7, Alexander 2 0-0 5, Newton 2 2-4 6. Totals: 12 4-8 31Otto-Eldred (40)Katie Sheeler 6 6-7 19, Raught 0 2-3 2, Dalton 2 0-0 5, Kayley Heller 5 0-0 11, B. Heller 1 1-4 3.
Totals: 14 9-14 40 Elk Catholic 5 15 27 31 Otto-Eldred 6 13 26 40
Three-point goals: ECC 3 (Aikens, Klawuhn, Alexander), O-E 3 (Sheeler, Dalton, Heller); Total fouls: ECC 12, O-E 11; fouled out:
None.
JV:
ECC won. AT PORT ALLEGANY, PA. Coudersport (33)
Sarah Chambers 6 4-8 16, Porterfield 1 0-0 2, E. Chambers 1 0-0 3, Myers 4 0-0 8, Page 2 0-1 4. Totals: 13 1 4-9 33Port Allegany (28)Stauffer 2 1 0-0 7, Bree Garzel 3 3 0-0 15, Budd 1 1-2 3, Evens 1 0-0 3.
Totals: 7 5 1-2 28 Coudersport 3 17 24 33 Port Allegany 8 14 24 28 Three-point goals:
Coudy 0, Port A 0; Total fouls: Coudy 7, Port A 11; fouled out:
None. AT ULYSSES, PA. Cameron County (29)
Hailey Hilfiger 5 1-2 11, Breslin 2 2-4 6, McKimm 2 1-2 6, Lorenzo 2 0-2 4, Goodrow 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-10 29Northern Potter (23)Courtney Martin 3 1-2 7, Anderson 1 2-4 4, Cady 3 0-0 6, Hoopes 0 1-3 1, B. Martin 1 3-4 5.
Totals: 8 7-13 23 Cameron County 4 13 19 29 Northern Potter 5 12 19 23 Three-point goals:
CC 1 (McKimm), NP 0; Total fouls: CC 15, NP 16; fouled out:
Lorenzo (CC) BOYS BASKETBALL AT COUDERSPORT Oswayo Valley (17)
Cayden Black 4 0-2 8, Mertsock 1 0-0 2, Stedman 1 2-2 5, Voorhees 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-4 17Coudersport (74)Hayden Keck 8 2-4 21, Brandt Kightlinger 8 0-2 17, Christian Furman 5 0-0 10, Dalton Keglovits 4 4-5 12, Easton 2 2-2 7, Ruter 3 0-0 7.
Totals: 20 8-13 74 Oswayo Valley 7 11 15 17 Coudersport 26 49 59 74 Three-point goals:
OV 1 (Stedman), Coudy 6 (Keck 3, Easton, Kightlinger, Ruter); Total fouls: OV 9, Coudy 9; fouled out: None.