Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BUFFALO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY IN WESTERN NEW YORK... * UNTIL 200 AM EDT. * AT 1101 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT CAUSED FLOODING. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. STANDING WATER AND MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES REMAIN IN EFFECT TONIGHT. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... OLEAN, SALAMANCA, ALLEGANY STATE PARK, ALLEGANY, ST. BONAVENTURE, WESTON MILLS, HINSDALE, GREAT VALLEY, CARROLLTON AND LITTLE VALLEY. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 86 BETWEEN EXITS 19 AND 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&