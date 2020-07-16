It was the announcement that schools and their athletes had been anticipating for the last several weeks.
It, unfortunately, came with the news that nobody wanted to hear: the fall high school athletics season has become the next to suffer a major blow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The start of the fall season has been delayed until at least Sept. 21 and the accompanying regional and state championships have been canceled, New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) officers announced following a vote on Thursday. Additionally, the state is preparing to implement a condensed season schedule for all sports beginning in January 2021 if high school athletics remain prohibited throughout 2020 due to the global health crisis.
“As the state considers reopening, it is unrealistic to believe athletic seasons can start on August 24 as originally scheduled,” NYSPHSAA president Paul Harrica said in a release. “The priority will continue to be on the educational process and a return to learning in the safest way possible.”
As part of its decision, the NYSPHSAA waived the seven-day practice rule, maintained current practice requirements and encouraged geographic scheduling for games and matches. Schools would also have the option, if permitted by state officials, to offer offseason conditioning workouts.
That’s if the season is actually able to commence on Sept. 21.
If fall athletics are interrupted or need to be pushed into 2021, though, a condensed season plan would be enacted and entail the following (with the stipulated dates being tentative):
Season I (winter sports)
Dates: Jan. 4-March 13
Sports (primary to the Big 30): boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, boys swimming, wrestling
* Because of the high-risk nature of wrestling, it may have to be moved to Season II or Season III
Season II (fall sports)
Dates: March 1-May 8
Sports: football, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming, boys and girls volleyball
Season III (spring sports)
Dates: April 5-June 12
Sports: baseball, softball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls outdoor track and field
PARENTS AND school officials, naturally, were concerned about the overlapping nature of those seasons and the logistical problems that would be presented by such a schedule. It was the most disquieting component of the Thursday announcement for Olean High athletic director Steve Anastasia, who referred to the tentative plan as “a mess.”
“If we don’t start school … then seasons overlap with athletes playing, for example, volleyball and softball (simultaneously) for 3-4 weeks,” he said. “So they’d be playing both, coaches would be coaching both; we’d probably have coaches not coaching or need to hire coaches for one year …
“We want the kids to play, obviously. (But) I’ve gotten probably a hundred emails from ADs and coaches saying, ‘Can we just have a shortened season without them overlapping — even just a few weeks fall, winter and spring.’ It’s just that overlapping is not going to work. There’s just no way.”
An overlapping fall and winter season would create a nightmare scenario from a facilities standpoint, said Anastasia, who stated, “That’s nine teams we have to find practice and game space for. It’s just not going to happen.”
Then, too, many of the same athletes play the sports that would be overlapping, especially among the small schools that encompass the Big 30 area. Of Olean’s 22 varsity wrestlers last year, Anastasia said, all 22 were also on the football team.
THE FIFTH-year Olean High AD said he doesn’t claim to have all the answers and understands there’s no precedent to follow. But he wondered how a committee of athletic directors, who are well aware of the inner-workings of most high schools across the state, could have arrived at this potential outcome.
“They sent out that survey and you did the survey, and (it was) what scenario you liked better and what you didn’t like about each scenario,” he said. “They’ve got all these athletic directors making these decisions … and I just don’t know what they’re thinking.
“You’d be asking these kids to (take sides); it’s just not a good situation. I don’t have the answers, but I know crossover seasons aren’t going to work. A shortened season, that’s the only way I see it happening — coaching-wise, facility-wise, athlete-wise.”
He added: “A 12-game league schedule, then playoffs; that’s all you’re going to be able to do. Something’s got to be better than this. I’m not a genius, but I know this isn’t going to work.”
The NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force made the long-awaited decision after meeting for the third time as a working group on Thursday. It acknowledged that it was an across-the-board difficult verdict to make.
“We recognize this is challenging for everyone, but the decisions made at the state level are based upon date and statewide infection rates all in an effort to stop the spread of COVID and reopen reasonably,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, who noted that the Department of Health guidance presented on July 13 still currently prohibits interscholastic athletics across the state.
“The association will continue to follow state guidance and will work collectively with state officials to ensure high school athletics will start up responsibly in the future. As an association, we must be willing to be flexible and continue to explore all options with students’ safety as our main focus.”