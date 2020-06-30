BRADFORD, Pa. — During their four years at Bradford Area High School, Erica Marshall and Caleb Nuzzo combined to play seven sports, won countless games and events and helped elevate the Owls’ athletic programs to success at both the district and state levels.
And for that, the pair of talented, multi-sport senior athletes took home the top prizes at a small ceremony organized by athletic director Mike Erickson at Parkway Field late last week.
Recipients were joined by some of their immediate family members at the awards presentation, typically done as part of the senior recognition night that was canceled for 2020.
The event’s major trophy, the Bud Thompson Award, is given annually to a senior male and female athlete who has participated in two or more sports. Winners are voted upon by coaches and the athletic department.
The female award went to Marshall, who enjoyed a strong season on the volleyball and basketball courts and also ran several cross country meets in 2019.
Marshall, who is headed to St. Bonaventure University to run track and field next year, missed out on that season but still had a memorable senior campaign at Bradford High.
In volleyball, she helped the Owls to a victory over Punxsutawney in the D9 Class AAAA semifinals before losing to DuBois in the title game.
And in basketball, Marshall led Bradford to a 10-13 record and into the District 9 playoffs — snapping a four-year postseason drought.
She also became the school’s all-time leading rebounder.
CALEB NUZZO took home the male half of the award, winning it for what Erickson described him as, “A leader in and out of the athletic arenas and has become a role model for younger athletes.”
Nuzzo spent part of the fall as the Owls’ starting quarterback and was also a key member of the team’s defense in the secondary.
On the basketball court, he did a little bit of everything as one of Bradford’s main ball-handlers for a team that went to a third straight District 9 title game.
Nuzzo, who would have been Bradford’s starting catcher on the diamond if there was a 2020 season, will attend Slippery Rock and hopes to play baseball there.
ERICKSON also handed out the Lori Sherwin Sportsmanship Award to two senior athletes.
“(Awarded to) a senior male and female who exemplify the qualities of good sportsmanship such as respecting officials, staying positive, winning with class but losing graciously — but above all being a great team player,” explained how he distinguished athletes for the award.
Kate Huber, who played for the Lady Owls’ golf and basketball teams, took home the female award.
Huber was injured in Bradford’s second game of the year in a tournament at Otto-Eldred and did not return for the remainder of 2020. Still, she was a good teammate and supported the team from the bench for most of the season.
TYLER GIGLIOTTI, who finished his Bradford career as the school’s all-time leading scorer on the basketball court, was the male recipient of the award.
Gigliotti broke the school record with a 35-point performance against DuBois in early February and has been a Big 30 First Team All-Star in each of the past two seasons.
Gigliotti was also a Big 30 All-Star on the baseball field and plans to attend Penn State Behrend in the fall.
Regan Johnson received the other major athletic trophy, earning the Brenda Ambrose Memorial Award for her “character and dedication to her sports.”
Johnson was a four-year star on the Owls’ soccer team, where she broke the school’s all-time scoring record this past fall.
She helped Bradford to back-to-back District 9 titles and state playoff appearances and was chosen as the Big 30 Girls Soccer Player of The Year last fall.
Johnson was also the Owls’ top sprinter during the indoor track and field season and was gearing up to defend her title as D9’s Most Valuable Track and Field Athlete in the outdoor campaign before it was canceled.
Johnson, who ends her career with the school records in the 100-meter outdoor, 60-meter indoor and 800-meter relay indoor, will run track and field at Slippery Rock University in the fall.