SALAMANCA — The first round of preliminary work on the Salamanca City Central School District’s 2021-22 budget was presented to the Board of Education at its regular meeting Tuesday.
“This is the first time you’ll see me over the next couple of months,” said Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. “There will be several more times as we work our way through the 21-22 budget process.”
The budget is expected to see no change in taxes, remaining at $250,000 for the fourth consecutive year after being over $1 million six years ago.
“We could levy $797,779.30 for our taxes, which is over a half a million dollars increase, so our 2% tax cap is really 219.11%,” Magara explained. “Are we going to do that? Absolutely not.”
As of Tuesday, Magara said no staff have indicated they intend to retire this year. However, she said there are several new positions proposed for the budget including five homeschool coordinators, four teacher assistants, four school bus drivers and monitors, two virtual teachers, a groundskeeper for Veterans Memorial Park and three coaches and interventionists.
“There is potential for three retirements we have heard through the grapevine, potential two teachers and one teacher assistant,” she added.
At this point, there are several unknowns for calculating a full preliminary budget, Magara said, including the full amount of state aid the district will receive, receipt of Native American contract funds and the unknown costs related to how long the coronavirus pandemic may last.
“We’ve already spent more than $100,000 on PPE and that includes partitions, gloves, makes, hand sanitizers and thermometers and all kinds of stuff to keep our students and staff safe,” she explained. “We don’t know how much more it’s going to continue to rise in those expenses.”
In the district’s administrative funds, costs could increase about $179,000 to $2.94 million, a roughly 6% increase over the current budget. The biggest increases come in the superintendent’s office, business office and personnel due to several new hires and new equipment purchases.
“This is literally the first look, so what I’ve done is inputed all the proposals received from everyone and this is the first look at it,” Magara said. “We’ve not vetted it for any increases or decreases or anything. These are just the numbers we’re looking at right now.”
The facilities portion of the budget could increase about $884,000 to $3.27 million, more than a third higher than the current budget. The largest increases could be in equipment and materials and supplies, but Magara said that could still change.
“Due to a request for a new pool air-heating unit, this might be moved to the capital project instead of funding it out of the budget,” she said. “They’re also looking to replace a truck from 2005.”
Finally in the transportation department, the budget could increase about $387,000 to about $2.7 million, a roughly 17% increase. The largest increases could be in salaries, vehicles and utilities if more drivers are hired and buses purchased, Magara said, which could happen if the district goes to one start and end time for the schools.