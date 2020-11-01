Notes from Buffalo’s 24-21 victory over the Patriots on Sunday afternoon at rainy, cold and windy Bills Stadium:
— The win was the first by Buffalo over the Pats in Orchard Park since 2011 and ended a 7-game win streak by New England over the Bills. Since 2001, the Patriots have beaten their AFC East rivals 34 times in 39 games and have not been swept in any of those seasons.
It was also the first win against the Patriots for Bills coach Sean McDermott, who had lost six in a row to Bill Belichick.
— This is the 12th time in franchise history that the Bills got off to a 6-2 start, and they have made the playoffs the first 11 times. They did it in 1964 and ’65 en route to the American Football League championship, in 1974 and ’80, from 1988-’93 and finally, last season.
— The defeat marked the first time New England has lost four-straight games since the 2002 season en route to a 9-7 record and missing the playoffs.
— Buffalo’s only takeaway came at the optimum time. With the Patriots in position for the game-tying field goal, quarterback Cam Newton was stripped of the ball at the Bills’ 14-yard line in the final minute by defensive tackle Justin Zimmer with safety Dean Marlowe recovering.
— The Bills’ only turnover came when quarterback Josh Allen was intercepted by the Patriots’ J.C. Jackson just before halftime, his team-leading fourth of the season.
— Buffalo rookie running back Zack Moss scored his first two NFL rushing touchdowns (8 and 4 yards).
— The Bills’ first sack of Newton was recorded by defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, his second of the season. The second was logged by end Jerry Hughes, the defending AFC Defensive Player of the Week, who got his team-leading third of the year.
— New England’s only sack of Allen was credited to linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, his first of the year.
— Bills safety Jordan Poyer had a game-high 11 tackles, all solos. Marlowe had six stops, also all solos. For New England, safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Jonathan Jones both had team highs with six tackles and four solos.
— Buffalo center Mitch Morse went out in the first quarter with a concussion — the fifth documented one of his career — with Ryan Bates taking over for that series. But, the next possession left guard Jon Feliciano, just off injured reserve, having taken over at that position for injured Cody Ford, moved to center and Ike Boettger assumed the guard slot.
Running back Taiwan Jones, a kicking teams specialist, left the game with a hamstring injury in the third quarter and didn’t return.
— The Bills’ inactives included four starters: Ford (knee), cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring), safety Micah Hyde (concussion) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (groin). The other inactives were quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Feliciano (shoulder) came off injured reserve as did cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), and both started. Tight end Lee Smith left the Covid-19 list and was active, as were defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Josh Thomas, each of whom was promoted from the practice squad.
Meanwhile, cornerback Cam Lewis (wrist) went on injured reserve.
Wallace, who missed three games while injured, took over for Norman, with whom he’d been battling for the job. Marlowe replaced Hyde and Harrison Phillips returned to the active roster assuming Butler’s position.
Three Patriots starters were out: wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), put on injured reserve, wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), the defending AFC Defensive Player of the Year, whose place was taken by Jackson.