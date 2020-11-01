Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. EXPECT SNOW TO DIMINISH THROUGH DAYBREAK. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 2 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...WYOMING, CHAUTAUQUA, CATTARAUGUS, AND SOUTHERN ERIE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS EARLY THIS MORNING. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY IN OPEN AREAS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERIODS OF SNOW WILL RESULT IN SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. SUBMIT SNOW REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. &&