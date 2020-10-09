(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a six-part series previewing the fall sports teams in the Big 30. Today: Cattaraugus County girls soccer.)
Over three decades later, Dale MacArthur has experienced just about everything as coach of the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team.
MacArthur has presided over rebuilding efforts and transitional periods. He’s twice led teams (in 2002 and ‘17) to the New York State Class C title. He’s had any number of high-caliber squads in between.
He’s never, however, encountered anything quite like this before.
After leading the program to its apex, a five-year period (2015-19) that included four sectional titles, two trips to the NYS Final Four and one state championship, MacArthur and the Gators are, for the first time in recent memory, starting over.
A-L graduated an astonishing 19 seniors, including 11 of 12 starters, many of whom were integral to that successful run. Among that group were Alyssa Spring and Molly McClelland, a pair of first team all-state selections now at Division I programs and two of the best players in Big 30 history.
For MacArthur, this — losing not just one, but two generational talents and his entire starting lineup — has made for an unprecedented challenge. But it’s one that he and his new-look Gators, comprised of six seniors and 12 sophomores and freshmen, have embraced.
“It’s very much different from that standpoint,” the 33rd-year coach said, “and it takes a great deal more acclimation, I would say, than if you’ve got four, five, six starters back and then you start to fill in around them.
“This is starting from scratch. You have to look around and say, ‘OK, who can do what?’ What are their skill sets … what skill sets do they have and how can we best utilize them? And that’s an ongoing process.”
THIS A-L team essentially reflects the spirit of the county’s Big 30 girls soccer teams as a whole.
There’s an eagerness to prove themselves.
There’s, perhaps, a chip on their collective shoulders.
Ellicottville, with 10 key players back, including Big 30 all-star Mandy Hurlburt, must have been itching to take the field again after being ousted in its first playoff game as the No. 1 seed in Section 6 Class C. Olean seems hopeful of another deep playoff run after returning nine starters from last year’s 12-6 team, including Big 30 all-star Alexis Gibbons and goalkeeper Micheyla Williams.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley, with 10 returning starters, has expectations of its first winning season under fourth-year coach J.J. Niemi.
Unlike those teams, the Gators welcome back little in the way of experience. MacArthur loses all 91 goals and all but two assists from last fall, one each from current senior leaders Kristen McMullen and Jane Brairton. The lone returning regular is junior goalkeeper Kelsey Riordan, who split time with starter Tierney Hemphill and fared well in that role, making 49 saves while allowing just six goals.
But after 10 days of practice and one game (as of Wednesday; a 1-1 tie with Fredonia), they’re content with the progress they’ve made so far.
“Maybe one game is indicative, maybe it isn’t; we hope it is,” MacArthur said, “(but) we did things that we worked on. There were some things offensively we saw that we really need to work on, but honestly, we just haven’t had the time to work on them because other things took priority.
“And it’s good to see that the things you spent the time on are the things they’re starting to acclimate to. We don’t have it down yet, but they’re starting to get the basic concept. I would be surprised if we saw anything that’s really concrete in our minds for a few games yet. It’s new to so many.”
A FEW MILES down the road, Olean could be considered in win-now mode.
The Huskies lost just two seniors from a team that reached the Class B-1 quarterfinals in 2019 before bowing to eventual champion Iroquois by only a 2-1 margin.
“Offensively, (we return) Maddy Jones, Rylie Gumtow and Alexis,” 12th-year coach Dan Freeman said. “I look for all of them to be top players in the league. We have a few more experienced players on defense, including Chrissy Martin, Delaynie Moore and Paxton Retchless. Our goalkeeper is top notch and we are expecting big things out of her this year.
“I feel like we have a lot of experience and will be very successful.”
A-L, meanwhile, has undoubtedly closed one chapter in its history and is just now opening another.
Still, its current 19-player roster also hails from a winning background, part of last year’s Spring- and McClelland-led group as a bench player or on the Gators’ equally successful JV team. The hope is that, eventually, this crop will forge its own path, in the same way last year’s 19 seniors did.
“They have to aspire to the level that we’ve been at,” MacArthur said, “and I have to manage my expectations, understanding that we don’t have two Division I players on this team, we don’t have two Division II or III players and three or four others who could have played at that lower division level if they chose to … at least not at this stage of their development.
“So the expectations can still be the same, but the time it will take to achieve that will be different.”
IN THIS era of COVID-19, the Gators, more than anything, are happy merely to be taking the field this fall.
And anything they, or any other local team, accomplishes this fall will be within an abbreviated schedule and playoffs (the postseason is scheduled to end in the sectional round) and with the lingering possibility that each passing game could be their last. And that only underscores just how different this season figures to be for MacArthur.
What does he see, then, as a fair expectation for this team in 2020?
“Every team in the league is going to return more time on the field, experienced players, than we will,” he said. “So I would say, if we can be competitive with them … and, honestly, we want to make the playoffs, and to do that you have to be .500 or above. Making the playoffs this year, with this team, is a major objective, something that we’re really trying to work hard for, and then by that time, hopefully we’ll have gelled into what we are.”
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 girls soccer teams in Cattaraugus County:
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONECoach:
Dale MacArthur (33rd year, 485-109-34)
League:
CCAA West
2019 record/postseason:
17-3; Eden (W, 7-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 quarterfinal), Royalton-Hartland (W, 6-3, Sec. 6 Class B2 semifinal), Wilson (W, 7-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 championship), Iroquois (L, 5-3, Sec. 6 Class B state qualifier)
Roster:
Olivia Paterniti (so., F/MF), Janie Missel (so., F/MF), Payton Fortuna (so., MF/F), Francesca Klice (so., MF/F), Liz Stayer (so., MF/F), Kristen McMullen (sr., M/F), Jane Brairton (sr., MF), Jordan Buffamante (so., D/MF), Aiden Gardiner (so., D/MF), Talia Sanzo (sr., D), Jillian Walsh (so., D), Kiley Kiener (jr., D), Maddy Baldwin (sr., D), Ryann Zink (sr., D), Megan Collins (so., MF), Syd McClelland (so., MF), Kelsey Riordan (jr., GK), Ellie Waugaman (sr., D), Gracie Amore (fr., MF/F)
From the coach:
“This will be a very interesting season for me personally. Our success will depend on how well and how quickly our players adapt to and embrace their roles. We will likely be moving players around a bit to find where they best fit and what scheme best fits them.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEYCoach:
Jessica (JJ) Niemi, 4th year (13-35-3)
League:
CCAA East
2019 record/postseason:
4-13-0; Frewsburg (L, 2-0, Sec. 6 Class C first round)
Roster:
Madison Cannon (sr., D), Morganne Chapman (sr., MF/F, 1 goal, 1 assist), Chloe Covell (sr., GK), Logan Crowell (so., D/MF, 1 goal, 1 assist), Marley Dundas (so., D/MF), Maegan Ellis (sr., D), RoseMarie Ellis (sr., D), Amelie Metzger (jr., F), Lexi Mikowicz (sr., F), Alexandra Minnekine (jr., MF/F, 4 goals, 3 assists), Samantha Mowry (sr., MF), Caitlin O’Neill (sr., D), Onalee Osgood (sr., GK), Allison Ritchie (sr., D/MF), Morgan Rosario (fr., MF/F), Cali Schneider (so., F), Olivia Seiflein (so., D/MF, 1 goal), Kora Sentz (so., MF/F), Madison Spink (so., MF/F, 2 goals, 1 assist), Clara Thompson (jr., F), Madalyn West (fr., D/F), Amara Williams (jr., MF/F)
From the coach:
“This season is one of growth. We lost only two players from last year — our goalkeeper of five years (Izzy Delamin) and one of our key defenders (Sydney Preston). This is a tough loss for us, but we’re bringing in a large group of girls that are eager to work together and willing to put in the hard work and time to make this a great season.”
ELLICOTTVILLECoach:
Tammy Eddy (2nd year, 10-4-3)
League:
CCAA East
2019 record/postseason:
10-4-3; Maple Grove (L, 1-0, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinal)
Roster:
Hayly Fredrickson (sr., MF), Logan Fredrickson (sr., D), Sammi Lin (sr., D), Courtney Sexton (sr., MF), Olivia Pitillo (sr., F), Jillian Tomsick (sr., F), Jenna Hadley (sr., GK), Harley Ficek (jr., MF), Mandy Hurlburt (jr., F, 16 goals, 2 assists), Jocelyn Wyatt (jr., F, 5 goals, 4 assists), Emilee Ruiz (jr, F, 4 goals, 5 assists), Elsa Woodarek (jr., D), Marissa Clark (jr., F), Alyssa Williams (so., MF/F), Brooke Butler (fr., MF), Audrey Hurlburt (fr., F/GK), Keelin Finn (fr., D), Layla Kerns (fr., MF)
From the coach:
“(We have) 12 returning players from last year; 10 of those were either starters or key reserves. We have experience on our side after a successful regular season last year. We are excited to have the opportunity to play and are looking forward to this season.”
FRANKLINVILLECoach:
Tim Wangelin (7th year, first since 2010)
League:
CCAA East
2019 record/postseason:
2-12-3; Silver Creek (L, 3-2, Sec. 6 Class C first round)
Roster:
Emily Bigler (jr., MF, 5 goals, 2 assists), Kaylee Brennan (sr., F, 2 goals, 2 assists), Jordyn Harasta (sr., D, 1 assist), Nicole Hoeckh (sr., D/MF, 2 goals), Kiley Manning (sr., MF), Cheznea Rivera (jr., M/GK), Mikayla Tatlow (jr., MF/D), Sofia Bentley (fr., MF), Sarah Courtney (so., MF/F/GK), Olivia Frank (fr., D/MF), Lillian Haggerty (fr., MF/F), Luciana Marchese (fr., MF), Cara Ossont (fr., MF/D), Jaelyn Benjamin-Wilson (so., D)
From the coach:
“We’re young, having graduated eight seniors. We are versatile with many girls being able to play multiple positions. Looking to improve from last year’s (two-win, three-tie) season as our freshman are strong players, but can they adapt at the varsity level? Our roster is small, with only 14 players; can we hold up to a very compact schedule?”
OLEANCoach:
Dan Freeman (12th year, 110-69-17)
League:
CCAA West
2019 record/postseason:
12-6-0; Newfane (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 first round); Iroquois (L, 2-1, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Lily Schena (so.), Rylie Gumtow (sr.), Caroline Carter (fr.), Paxton Retchless (sr.), Allie Stayer (fr.), Alexis Gibbons (sr., 15 goals, 7 assists), Leigha Peterson (jr.), Madison Jones (jr.), Emma Edwards (8th), Jezerae Fayson (so.), Emily Gibbons (fr.), Olivia Kratts (so.), Makala Magro (fr.), Rebecca Schneider (sr.), Chrissy Martin (sr.), Hayleigh Federowicz (sr.), Delaynie Moore (jr.), Leah Williams (so.), Micheyla Williams (sr.)
From the coach:
“We had a decent season last year and only lost two seniors. We have a very skilled team returning and a few young players ready to fill the holes from our graduating class. Due to COVID-19, we were not able to go to team camp or put together a summer soccer team. We are a little rusty and a little out of shape — I believe most teams are in the same situation. I can see my girls gaining ground quickly at practice and I think we will do very well this season.”
PIONEERCoach:
Timothy Hirschbeck (2nd year, 13-4-1)
League:
ECIC Division III
2019 record/postseason:
13-4-1; Depew/Cleveland Hill (W, 0-0, 4-2 PKs, Sec. 6 Class A2 quarterfinal); Amherst (L, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class A2 semifinal)
Roster:
Brittany Bliss (so, MF/F), Alyssa Boldt (so., F, 13 goals, 4 assists), Olivia Buncy (jr., MF), Jill Byers (sr., F, 6 goals, 11 assists), Blair French (so., MF), Ella Fyock (so., D), Grace Heppner (jr., GK/MF), Emery Holland (sr., MF, 5 goals, 2 assists), Allie Kopinski (sr., D, 3 assists), Chloe Kotlowski (sr., D, MF, 1 goal, 1 assist), Kristin Morris (jr., M/F), Lauren Murray (jr., MF), Kati Platt (sr., D/MF), Sidney Reed (so., D/MF), Paige Tittel (jr., D, 1 assist), Bailey Weaver (sr., GK/MF), Maddie Matuszak (jr., D/MF/F, 3 goals, 3 assists)
From the coach:
“While we’re losing upwards of 10 players that played meaningful minutes for us last year, I’m really excited by our returning players and new faces. With continued improvement and development every time out, I like our chances against every team we play. However, that belief and our outlook on paper doesn’t mean much. We have to execute and play with something to prove.”
PORTVILLECoach:
Jesse Archer (8th year, 69-51-5)
League:
CCAA East
2019 record/postseason:
12-4-2; Randolph (W, 2-1, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinal); Westfield/Brocton (L, 2-1, Sec. 6 Class C semifinal)
Roster:
Kendall Artlip (jr., 6 assists), Faith Capito (sr., GK, 86 saves), Felicia Capito (sr., F), Jackie Daley (sr., F), Olivia Dean (fr., F, 4 goals, 5 assists), Erika Ensell (jr., F), Kayleigh Forrest (sr., D), Matteson Fries (jr., D/MF), Madison Jobe (fr., MF/F), Teagan Kosinski (so., MF/D, 10 goals, 7 assists), Courtney Lyle (jr., MF/F, 6 goals, 2 assists), Meghan Lyle (fr., MF/F), Torianne Morrow (sr., F), Katie Smith (sr., MF/F), Leah Weimer (sr., MF/F), Mallory Welty (jr., MF/F), Mia Welty (jr., MF/F), Kaitlyn Williams (sr., F), Leah Wyant (so., F), Caydence Zalwsky (jr., GK/MF)
From the coach:
“As is often the case, the loss of graduating seniors, combined with new varsity players, yields significant challenges. There will be some position changes for returning players, and, like every team, we’ll have to get in shape physically and figure out our strengths and weaknesses. We are excited to get the opportunity to play this season, and the return of eight starting players from last year is a big plus. A couple players who sat out last year with injuries are expected to be healthy and make significant contributions.”
SALAMANCACoach:
Michelle Hill (7th year, 43-71-2)
League:
CCAA East
2019 record/postseason:
9-8; Randolph (L, 4-3, Sec. 6 Class C first round)
Roster:
Sharee Armstrong (so., 1 goal, 2 assists), Emma Brown (jr.), Emily Brown (fr.), Harley Brown (so.), Mariah Downey (so., 6 goals, 7 assists), Haidyn Eddy (jr.), Grace Hodara (so., 1 goal, 1 assist), Gahseni’de’ Hubbell (so., 1 goal, 2 assist), Ryleigh John (sr., 8 goals, 2 assists), Sydnie John (so., 2 goals), Tia Luke (fr.), Shea Monahan (fr.), Mackenzie Oakes (so.), Rebecca Oyer (so.), Alex Ricketts (jr.), Marla Warrior (sr., 2 goals, 2 assists), Hayli Wilson (sr., 2 goals, 3 assists), Laila Zolner (jr., 1 goal),
From the coach: “The girls have embraced the opportunity of simply being together after over six months of being out of school. Our No. 1 priority is safety. Our second priority is protecting this opportunity of being together and our third priority is to build off of last season’s progress. The leadership of our three seniors, Marla Warrior, Hayli Wilson and Ryleigh John, will be critical to the success of this team. Junior teammates Laila Zolner and Alex Ricketts will also play a huge role in the success of the team. After one week of a late preseason, their positive attitudes and hard work ethic have set the tone in practice for the entire team.”