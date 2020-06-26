PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano thinks former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Charles Schumer will help her to victory in the November election.
Mitrano told reporters during a telephone press conference Thursday that with Biden and Schumer with the number 1 and 2 spots on the Nov. 3 ballot, she’s hoping voters stay on that line long enough to fill in the circle next to her name in her 23rd Congressional District race with Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.
There are down ballot State Senate and Assembly races which also feature well-known Democrats with whom Mitrano is happy to share the Democratic and Working Families lines.
Mitrano has been running for the 23rd Congressional District seat since immediately after she lost to Reed in the 2018 election following a year-long primary with as many as 12 Democrats. Mitrano won the primary over four opponents before losing to Reed 54.2% to 45.8%.
This election, she has been endorsed by all 11 Democratic county committees.
Mitrano said in the past month, she has participated in a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and rallies after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
She said Reed’s voting record is “out of step” with that of the 23rd Congressional District. Reed is “an extremist in a bipartisan hat,” Miotrano said.
She said she would have voted for the House Democrats’ Police Oversight and Justice Act, which Reed and most other Republicans voted against. Reed said it would not have passed the Senate.
“I stand for good, strong police and I stand for the communities they protect,” Mitrano said.
Mitrano was also critical of Reed’s opposition to the HEROES Act, which would have included nearly $1 trillion to help make up for some of the lost revenue from coronavirus by state and local governments. Reed favored a smaller rescue package for state and local governments.
Mitrano, who has been hosting virtual campaign events during the pandemic is eager to get back on the campaign trail — if socially distanced — as New York regions enter phase 4 of the state’s reopening.
She is also eager to debate Reed, and issued a challenge for more than the usual three debates held across the Southern Tier — only two of which are open to the public. “The people in the eastern part of the district deserve to see us debate,” she said.
What about campaign finances?
Mitrano said she intends to raise enough money “to get the word out.” She’s facing an uphill battle. Most of her contributions are from small donors — individuals with a maximum donation of $2,800. Reed, she said, receives most of his contributions from political and corporate PACs from outside the district.
According to the Federal Election Commission, Mitrano raised $538,295 in the 2019-20 election cycle. Having spent $341,180, she had $216,497 in cash on hand as of June 3. Reed raised $2.1 million, spent $1.4 million and has $737,079 in cash on hand.
Mitrano reminded reporters she had only $8,000 in the bank after the 2018 Democratic primary and went on to raise $1.6 million.
Mitrano said her campaign has to watch its spending more than Reed does, and accused her opponent of spending money on frivolous expenditures. In the last quarter, Reed spent $12,000 at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. In addition, his campaign has spent $3,000 at Washington restaurants, money on cigars, and vacations in Montana and England.
“They (PACs) don’t care what he does with the money,” Mitrano said. “It’s unconscionable.”
Mitrano said her campaign communicates with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, but has no pledge of support as of yet. In the last election, the Mitrano campaign did not receive support from DCCC.
“By the time we turned heads at the DCCC, it was too late,” she explained.
Reed, she said, is “a sycophant of Donald Trump. I don’t know why Tom Reed can’t stand up to President Trump.”
In a country founded on free speech and the freedom of assembly, Mitrano said Reed’s “lumping protesters with criminals hoodwinked people with a cleaver turn of phrase.”
Asked about protesters tearing down monuments, Mitrano replied, “I oppose all criminal acts.”