With the early weeks of golf season lost to the coronavirus pandemic, area courses have now reopened albeit with concessions to social distancing.
And that’s good news for a pair of popular local events.
The Penn-York Junior Golf League will conduct its regularly-scheduled 5-stop tour starting Monday, July 6 at Salamanca’s Elkdale Country Club. The remaining four Monday stops are July 13 (Pennhills, Bradford), July 20 (Wellsville C.C.), July 27 (Pine Acres C.C., Bradford) and Aug, 3 (Bartlett C.C., Olean).
In addition, the 84th renewal of the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur will be held, as scheduled, from Wednesday Aug. 5 through Sunday the ninth at Bartlett.
THAT NEWS is a relief to Kyle Henzel, Director of the Penn-York League and now Tournament Chairman of the Men’s Amateur, having assumed that role after the passing of his dad, Chris, in February.
“To be honest, for both tournaments, I have no expectations,” said Kyle, who was previously Tournament Director of the Men’s Am. “The main goal was to keep them going. If we have 50 players in Penn-York and 50 players in the Men’s Amateur, so be it. If you delay it, or cancel it, it’s tough to come back the next year.”
Clearly, it was the junior golf tour that was in jeopardy with its opening tourney less than four weeks away.
“Since Phase 2 came out in New York State, I’ve been in contact with all the (five) pros as to what the rules on the golf courses are,” Henzel said. “I got the go-ahead for the Penn-York League on those dates. I was afraid they were going to have to move our dates to supplement one of their tournaments that they had to postpone because they need the revenue. But they all said, ‘Yes,’ that was no problem.”
He added, “The Men’s Amateur was fine, I don’t think that was ever an issue because there are a lot of walkers, a lot of players who have carts on their own and large groups aren’t really the case there. I never thought that (the pandemic) would be an issue if things progressed the way they have.”
THE PENN-YORK, though, will be more impacted by Covid-19 concerns.
“Western New York came out with some rules that are pretty extensive and we’ll do the best we can to follow them,” Henzel said. “I have not heard anything from Pennsylvania but I’m also thinking by the time July 6 happens it will hopefully be in Phase 4.
“Obviously, we’re not going to let kids shake hands and not have large gatherings around the scoreboard. From a Penn-York standpoint, you have (only) three kids walking in each group and, for the little kids, the parents will be there to police social distancing.”
He added, if flags aren’t to be touched, holes are plugged to keep balls out and shots from the sand have to be moved, those rules will be observed.
“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Henzel said of Penn-York participation, even with its modest $30 season fee for five rounds. “I’m kind of hoping it would be the reverse (of low turnout) for Penn-York where more kids would be able to play because for their other sports they can’t (participate). In fact, I have 25 entries already.”
