Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.