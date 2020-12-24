Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Periods of rain. High around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.