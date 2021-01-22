There will be no North Tier League this year for our area’s smaller schools. No District 9 League for Bradford. No conferences of any sort.
That’s life in the IU9 bubble, an idea initially used during the fall seasons in the northern reaches of Pennsylvania’s D-9 to limit travel for teams during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local athletic directors and school administrations opted to renew the idea for winter athletics.
As a result, there are plenty of matchups that area basketball fans wouldn’t otherwise get to see. Bradford’s teams just played Otto-Eldred earlier in the week, and the Owl boys are set to host Cameron County on Monday.
In addition, schools from Elk County including Elk Catholic and St. Marys will venture into places like Northern Potter and Oswayo Valley, creating an unfamiliar dynamic.
Of that scheduling, Bradford girls coach Bob Hannon said, “It will be an interesting year in that we will be playing a lot of teams we have not played in the past, so we do not have a lot of familiarity. That will work both ways.”
THOUGH THE regular season schedules have changed, the way the D9 postseason works will not, for the most part. Once the regular season ends, teams within the bubble will be able to play in the district playoffs against teams from outside the area — provided it’s safe to do so.
However, there won’t be a “Super Saturday” at Clarion University this year, and instead all playoff games will be hosted by the higher-seeded team.
With that, familiar faces are looking to make their returns to the postseason, especially in the smaller classifications.
You can expect Coudersport and Otto-Eldred to continue their dominance in Class A, at least here in the bubble. The two have already met once, with the Terrors taking a 38-27 win in Potter County.
The Terrors have gotten off to a 5-0 start, which includes impressive wins over reigning District 9 Class A champion Coudy, as well as previously unbeaten Elk Catholic. That’s thanks in large part to the dominance of sophomore guard Katie Sheeler, who’s averaging 18 points per game.
IN ADDITION to Sheeler’s growth, O-E’s emergence as a Class A contender is largely predicated on the fact that it returns all but one player from last year’s roster, giving Shawn Gray perhaps the most experienced squad in the area.
“We have loads of experience, with seven players on the team having starting experience at some point over the last three years,” Gray said. We are led by our five seniors (Kayley Heller, Reilly Raught, Emmalee Sheeler, Morgan Dalton and Haley Cousins), who have had tremendous athletic success over their careers, including a league title in volleyball this year.”
But, of course, you can’t count the Falcons out. The reigning champs are retooling a bit in their backcourt, but have shown in flashes this season how potent that set of guards can be. Elizabeth Frame is running the point this year, with Emma Chambers and Belle Porterfield on the wings.
Coudy’s potent front-court duo of Rosalyn Page and Sarah Chambers is back, too. Those two were Big 30 All-Stars a season ago, Page on the Third Team and Chambers on the Second Team.
Along with those two squads, Cameron County features a talented roster that includes forward Hailey Hilfiger (13 ppg, 11.8 rpg) and guard Kaelee Bresslin (14.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg), among others. The Red Raiders reached the D9 playoffs a season ago, despite facing injury troubles throughout the year.
IN CLASS AA, Port Allegany is tasked with replacing talented guard Cailey Barnett, who averaged 19 points per game and is now playing at Pitt-Bradford. The Gators return four starters — Gracie Archer, Jade Evens, Bree Garzel and Evin Stauffer.
Garzel is off to an especially impressive start this season, having scored 70 points through three games. The Gators are 1-2 thus far, but have faced stiff competition, with an eight-point loss to Elk and a five-point setback to Coudy.
A season ago, Port was eliminated in the opening round of the D9 playoffs for the second consecutive year.
“Hopefully, the sting of being upset in the first round of the D9 AA playoffs for the second year in a row has provided the experience to get over the hump this year,” Port coach Jamie Evens said.
Bradford, the Big 30’s lone 3A team, is replacing Big 30 Third Team All-Star Erica Marshall, but does return Big 30 First Team All-Star Hannah Lary in its backcourt.
Lary, who entered the year with 971 career points and averaged 18 last year, with 66 treys, has yet to appear in a game this season, but her return, coupled with the continued scoring presence of Alanna Benson, could give the Owls a potent 1-2 punch in their backcourt as the season rolls on.
Following is a capsule look at the Pennsylvania teams in the Big 30:
AUSTIN
Coach: Denise Valenti (3rd year, 3-40)
League: District 9
2019-20 record/postseason: 3-19; (none)
Roster: Kylie Welsh (sr., F), Carly Cooney (jr., F), Rebecca Zeaman (so., F/G), Ella Brewer (fr., G), Savannah Horton (fr., F), March Fowler (fr., F/G), Jade Williams (fr., C), Kendyl Welsh (fr., G)
Returning starters: 1 (Ky. Welsh)
From the coach: “We lost four of our starting five players from last season. This will be a significantly young varsity team. We have struggled to score in the past and need to get more aggressive on the offensive side of the ball. Our five freshmen will get significant playing time, and we need them to rise to the challenge of varsity play.”
BRADFORD
Coach: Bob Hannon
League: District 9
2019-20 record/postseason: 10-13; St. Marys (L, 55-36, District 9 Class AAAA semifinal)
Roster: Hannah Lary (sr., G, 18.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.7 apg), Alanna Benson (5-5, so., G, 7.2 ppg), Leotrice Kakolewski (5-7, sr., F), Sierra Taylor (5-8, so., F), Rylee Close (5-4, jr., G), Ryley Cleveland (5-7, jr., F), Carli Persichini (5-4, so., G), Jess Kerr (5-7, so.), Emma Tyger (5-7, so.), Abbi Schleicher (5-4, so.), Maddi Cowburn (5-6, so.), Kalie Dixon (5-7, fr., F)
From the coach: “It will be an interesting year in that we will be playing a lot of teams we have not played in the past (due to COVID-19), so we do not have a lot of familiarity. That will work both ways. We want to try to play a lot of man defense and get out and run the floor. Running the floor will mean we have to commit to playing solid defense and working the boards. If we can do that, I feel we will be competitive.”
CAMERON COUNTY
Coach: Dave Sullivan (14th year)
League: District 9
2019-20 record/postseason: 11-12; Otto-Eldred (L, 54-41, District 9 Class A quarterfinal)
Roster: Hailey Hilfiger (5-10, sr., F, 13 ppg, 11.8 rpg), Morgan Lorenzo (5-8, sr., F, 5.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Kaylee Bresslin (5-8, sr., G, 14.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Mallory McKimm (5-9, sr., G, 8.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Reggie Goodrow (5-5, sr., G, 2.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Mikenna Farbaugh (5-4, jr., G), Taylor Lamont (5-5, sr., G), Aaralyn Robinson (5-2, so., F), Aubree Lorenzo (5-5, fr., G), Kierstyn Smith (5-4, fr., G)
Returning starters: 5 (Hilfiger, Lorenzo, Bresslin, McKimm, Goodrow)
From the coach: “We return all five starters, team chemistry will be the key to our success. (We need) to focus on being prepared and ready to practice/play when the team is given the green light.”
COUDERSPORT
Coach: Bob Tingley
League: District 9
2019-20 record/postseason: 23-4; DuBois Catholic (W, 50-41, District 9 Class A quarterfinal), Otto-Eldred (W, 62-40, D-9 Class A semifinal), North Clarion (W, 42-40, D-9 Class A championship), Avella (W, 48-41, PIAA Class A first round), Blacklick Valley (W, 54-46, PIAA Class A second round)
Roster: Elizabeth Frame (G), Sarah Chambers (6-0, sr., G), Rosalyn Page (F), Savannah Myers (fr., G), Sierra Myers (fr., F), Emma Chambers, Belle Porterfield (so., G), Lauren Loveland, Madyson Nugent (fr.), Brooke Wonderly (fr., G)
NORTHERN POTTER
Coach: Cindy Cowburn (80-61)
League: District 9
2019-20 record/postseason: 8-13; (none)
Roster: Faith Zdrojewski (5-4, sr., G), Abbie Cady (5-7, jr., F), Courtney Martin (5-5, jr., G), Madison Hoopes (5-3, jr., G), Megan Hyde (5-6, jr., F/C), Aubrey Anderson (5-5, so., G), Rebecca Martin (5-6, so., F), Ellie Reed (5-2, so., G), Riley Thompson (5-3, so., F), Kayden Brown (5-6, fr., F), Haylee Chapman (5-5, fr., G), Molly Cody (5-8, fr., F/C), Reagan Slawson (5-5, fr., G)
Returning starters: 4
From the coach: “We only graduated one senior. Seven letterwinners are returning who gained experience last year playing together as a team.”
OTTO-ELDRED
Coach: Shawn Gray (3rd year, 32-19)
League: District 9
2019-20 record/postseason: 16-9, Cameron County (W, 54-41, District 9 Class A quarterfinal), Coudersport (L, 62-40, D-9 Class A semifinal), Elk County Catholic (L, 46-41, D-9 Class A Third Place), Rochester (L, 69-40, PIAA Class A first round)
Roster: Kayley Heller (5-8, sr., 7 ppg, 6.3 rpg), Reilly Raught (5-11, sr., 6.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Bri Heller (5-9, so., 5.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Katie Sheeler (5-5, so., 9.1 ppg, 3.1 apg), Haley Cousins (5-6, sr., 6.4 ppg), Morgan Dalton (5-11, sr., 4.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Emmalee Sheeler (5-6, sr., 2.1 ppg), Anna Merry (5-5, so., 1.7 ppg), Hannah Gordon (5-7, jr., 2.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Suzie Rounsville (5-6, jr., 1.0 ppg), Rosa Rounsville (5-9, sr.), Brooke Close (5-3, so., 1.8 ppg, 1.0 apg)
Returning starters: 5 (K. Heller, Raught, B. Heller, K. Sheeler, Cousins)
From the coach: “(We) return all but one player from last season, which saw us tied for second place in the NTL. We also won a District 9 playoff game, which gave us the opportunity to play in the PIAA state playoffs for a fifth-consecutive year.
“We have loads of experience, with seven players on the team having starting experience at some point over the last three years. We are led by our five seniors, who have had tremendous athletic success over their careers, including a league title in volleyball this year. Our greatest attributes thus far have been our chemistry, our unselfishness and our enthusiasm. We practice and play hard and have fun while we do it. Our goals this year, as they are every year, are to win the NTL, be in the mix for a District 9 title and make it to the PIAA state playoffs.”
PORT ALLEGANY
Coach: Jamie Evans (3rd year, 32-14)
League: District 9
2019-20 record/postseason: 16-7; Clarion (L, 56-50, District 9 Class AA quarterfinal)
Roster: Gracie Archer (5-2, sr., G, 4.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Mallory Causer (5-7, sr., C), Jade Evans (5-9, sr., F, 2.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Bree Garzel (5-7, sr., G, 12.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.5 apg), Cheyenne Crowe (5-4, jr., G), Trinity Lannager (5-5, jr., F), Rylie Simpson (5-4, jr., G), Brielle Budd (5-8, so., F), Evin Stauffer (5-6, so., G, 5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.1 apg), Emily Bishop (5-7, so., F), Leigha Nelson (5-2, so., G), Thea Petruzzi (5-0, so., G), Jennifer Baxter (5-8, fr., C), Kayleigha Dowell (5-6, fr., F)
Returning starters: 4 (Archer, Evans, Garzel, Stauffer)
From the coach: “Our Backcourt should be a strength, with Garzel, a returning NTL all-star, and Stauffer, with valuable experience last year as a freshman. We are lacking in size, so will need to play bigger than our height to compete in the post. With our experience at guard, we will need to limit turnovers and take advantage of every offensive opportunity.
“We will need to replace the production of Cailey Barnett, a four-year starter who averaged 19 points and is now playing collegiately at Pitt-Bradford. With four returning starters, one other returning letterwinner and 12 players returning overall, we hope to get off to a good start without a concern of getting players up to speed in our system. Hopefully, the sting of being upset in the first round of the D9 AA playoffs for the second year in a row has provided the experience to get over the hump this year.”
SMETHPORT
Coach: Chad Goodman (3rd year, 11-30)
League: District 9
2019-20 record/postseason: 9-13; (none)
Roster: Kaelin Love (5-7, sr., F), Salena Williams (5-7, sr., G), Cassandra Tingley (5-7, sr., G), Danielle Nelson (5-8, jr., G, 3.0 ppg), Sabrina Tanner (5-9, jr., F, 6.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Coryn McClain (5-11, jr., F, 2.5 rpg), Abby Luts (5-8, so., G, 3.0 ppg), Taylor Neff (5-8, so., G), Jaidyn Goodman (5-9, fr., G), Madison Conn (5-7, fr., F), Elizabeth Hungiville (6-0, fr., F), Brooklyn Burt (5-8, fr., G), McKenna Rowley-Thompson (5-2, fr., G), Ava Gifford (5-6, fr., G), Janelle Dinch (5-8, fr., F), Madison Faes (5-7, fr., F)
Returning starters: 3 (Nelson, Tanner, Lutz)
From the coach: “After losing our top two scorers from last season in Erin Herzog and Kayla Deyarmin, we will have to find scoring from our returning starters. We are going to have to rely heavily on our bench to contribute, as well. We have a very talented group of freshmen that will mesh well with our upperclassmen. We look forward to building off of the success that we had last season.”