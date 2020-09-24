OLEAN — After several months of drive-through pickup of food boxes at the Loaves & Fishes Southern Tier Food Pantry, officials plan to open the pantry to participants next month.
Director Linda Shafer said the pantry, located on the ground floor of Hillside Wesleyan Church at 753 Prospect Ave., is currently open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and carries food boxes out to its recipients as they wait in their cars. This practice was enacted because of precautionary measures taken with the pandemic.
“We’re starting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7, a Wednesday, for people to come back downstairs” to pick up food in the pantry, Shafer said. In addition, the pantry will be open at the same time beginning Friday of that week, thereby making food available to the needy two days a week.
“It will be like it was before,” Shafer said of the days and hours of operation.
Although the pantry receives supplies of produce and other food from the Food Bank of Western New York and FEMA, Shafer said the facility is always in need of donations to feed the 30 or more families it serves monthly. Monetary donations are used to purchase produce as well as bread and other items from grocery stores and outlets.
A woman who was volunteering at the pantry, and is a fairly new recipient, said she has a young child and the extra food each month helps. The woman noted she has been financially impacted by the pandemic because of lack of employment.
“Both of my parents are still working” and provide help, as well, she said. “But this is a big help.”
Another longtime staff member, Irowin Wilbert, said items needed include canned vegetables, spaghetti sauce, canned meat and meat products, in addition to paper products.
“We can take anything, we need all of it,” Wilbert said with a smile.
Shafer said the pantry is beginning to gear up for the holiday season and would appreciate boxed stuffing, canned yams, cranberry sauce and other food items. She said frozen turkeys are not needed at present as there is not room to store them in the pantry freezers.
For more information on donations, send emails to loavesandfishes@hillsidewc.net or contact Shafer at (585) 307-6103.