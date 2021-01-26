Olean, NY (14760)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly light rain for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.