It’s an unusual basketball season in District 9 and throughout the Keystone State due to the ongoing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like the fall, the IU9 bubble has been in place for the winter sports season. Even though there are challenges and shifts from a typical regular season schedule, there’s been lots of action in the early part of the season as teams begin to separate from the pack.
“For us, it’s a tough year to put in a new system with new expectations,” first-year Otto-Eldred coach Steve Bell said recently. (We’re) doing the best we can under the circumstances.”
Through almost three weeks, last year’s top teams in Class A once again look to be serious contenders this winter.
Elk Catholic and Cameron County met in last year’s D-9 Class A title game with the Crusaders getting the 53-36 win. The two teams went at it again during the first week of the present season and ECC again got the best of the Red Raiders in a tight 52-51 overtime decision.
The two teams each currently sit at 6-1, with ECC’s lone loss coming at the hands of Johnsonburg. The Red Raiders defeated the same Jburg team on Saturday.
MEANWHILE, in Class AAAA, Bradford is tasked with replacing the program’s all-time leading scorer in Tyler Gigliotti and is now under the direction of first-year coach Chuck Bell. The Owls earned a blowout victory over Northern Potter to begin the season and recently bested Otto-Eldred on the road in a thriller. They suffered their first loss on Saturday, a 60-30 decision at Elk Catholic.
Kane, the District 9 AAA runner-up last season, is 2-0 after convincing victories over Northern Potter and Smethport.
Coached by Caleb Landmesser, the Wolves want to have a strong defensive identity this season and have a versatile offense that they believe can succeed against any opposing defense. In its two wins this season, against Northern Potter and Smethport, Kane has allowed just 31 points in each.
Speaking of Smethport, the Hubbers are near the bottom at 1-4, but don’t let their record fool you.
Four players hit double figures for Smethport during its 56-42 season-opening win over Port Allegany and after that, the Hubbers gave ECC all they could handle as the Crusaders escaped Smethport with a five-point victory.
O-E has also had a rough go as far as its early-season schedule. The 0-4 Terrors suffered a 25-point loss to Coudersport to start their season before falling to ECC, Bradford and Cameron County, teams who have a combined record of 14-3.
“We have some senior leadership and returning starters that will hopefully carry us as we get started with the season,” Steve Bell said. “Jake Merry is our unquestioned leader and a returning North Tier League all-star.
“However, he has plenty of support and doesn’t need to do everything himself. Zaz Bell and Cole Sebastian are two seniors that will bring a lot of leadership to the team. Juniors Braden Maholic and Gavin Jimmerson also bring experience, having received playing time since they were freshmen.”
Another top team this season in Class AA is Coudersport.
In their second year under coach Scott Easton, the Falcons have just two starters returning from last year’s team that went 20-5 in Hayden Keck and Derek Easton.
But Coudy has remained tough with a 4-1 record through five games, which includes wins over Northern Potter, O-E, Oswayo Valley and Smethport. The Falcons’ lone loss came to Cameron County.
“The keys to Coudersport over the past several years is applying pressure, creating turnovers, rebounding and transition,” Easton said. “We need to continue (to do that). We will also try to push the ball in transition, maintain proper spacing on offense to spread the floor, which will create open shot attempts for our players.”
If the first two weeks of the year are any indication, it’s shaping up to an exciting season. Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 boys teams in Pennsylvania:
AUSTIN
Coach:
Rich Glover
League:
District 9
2019-20 record/postseason:
12-12; Northern Potter (W, 56-53, District 9 Class A first round), Elk County Catholic (L, 69-18, D-9 Class A quarterfinal)
Roster:
Jackson Glover (5-10, sr., G, 17.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg), Skylar Crawford (6-0, sr., G/F, 5.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg), Aydan Nicka (6-4, sr., C), Ethan Gola (6-1, sr., F), Adam Lucas (6-2, jr., F), Cameron Rees (5-8, jr., G), Jacob Hooftallen (5-9, so., G), Hunter Bundy (5-10, so., F), Keaton Shupe (5-8, so., G), Dawson Hooftallen (5-7, fr., G), Warren Nelson (5-6, fr., G), Dominic Rees (6-0, fr., F)
COUDERSPORT
Coach:
Scott Easton (2nd year, 20-5)
League:
District 9
2019-20 record/postseason:
20-5, Ridgway (L, 39-29, District 9 Class AA semifinals), Keystone (W, 58-45, D-9 Class AA third place), Farrell (L, 69-64, PIAA Class AA first round)
Roster:
Hayden Keck (6-0, sr., G, 16.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.0 apg), Derek Easton (6-3, sr., G, 4.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.8 apg), Dalton Keglovits (6-2, sr., G), 5.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.2 apg), Christian Furman (5-11, jr., G), Garrett Kellert (5-10, jr., F), Brady Streich (5-10, jr., F), Logan Ruter (5-9, jr., G), Brandt Kightlinger (6-0, sr., F)
Returning starters:
2 (Keck, Easton)
From the coach:
“The keys to Coudersport over the past several years is applying pressure, creating turnovers, rebounding and transition. We need to continue (to do that). We will also try to push the ball in transition, maintain proper spacing on offense to spread the floor, which will create open shot attempts for our players. “We are going to need several players to step up to fill the void of our graduating players from last year. We lost about 46 points and 28 rebounds. We lost a lot of scoring, strength, hustle and toughness, which is always hard to replace. We are hoping guys can step up and provide us with the rebounding and physical toughness, which is going to be needed to compete this year.”
NORTHERN POTTER
Coach:
Travis Brown (1st year, 0-0)
League:
District 9
2019-20 record/postseason:
9-14; Austin (L, 56-53, Austin, District 9 Class A first round)
Roster:
Carter Anderson (6-3, sr., G), Tre Slawson (5-10, sr., G), Ryan Langworthy (5-9, sr., G), Anthony Benway (5-10, sr., F), Tanyon Brown (6-0, jr., G/F), Michael Moore (5-11, jr., F), Nolen Smith (5-9, fr., G), Patrick Lehman (5-9, sr., G), Cale Kosa (5-6, jr., G), Jacob Bartoo (5-9, jr., F), Logan Chapman (6-0, jr., F), Marc Kicklighter (5-7, so., G)
Returning starters:
3 (Anderson, Slawson, Langworthy)
From the coach:
(We’re) returning three starters, as well as three additional returning players with valuable varsity experience.”
OTTO-ELDRED
Coach:
Steve Bell (1st year, 0-0)
League:
District 9
2019-20 record/postseason:
11-11; Clarion-Limestone (L, 72-58, District 9 Class A quarterfinal)
Roster:
Jake Merry (6-0, sr., G, 14.5 ppg), Ethan Smith (5-11, sr., G, 3.3 ppg), Zazeric Bell (6-5, sr., C, 2.3 ppg), Cole Sebastian (6-0, sr., G, 8.0 ppg), Braden Maholic (5-11, jr., G, 10.2 ppg), Gavin Jimmerson (6-4, jr., F, 7.7 ppg), Cowan Walker (6-2, jr., F), Austin Cousins (5-11, so., G)
From the coach:
“For us, it’s a tough year to put in a new system with new expectations. (We’re) doing the best we can under the circumstances. We’ve been very pleased with the effort the guys have been giving us. We have some senior leadership and returning starters that will hopefully carry us as we get started with the season. Jake Merry is our unquestioned leader and a returning North Tier League all-star. However, he has plenty of support and doesn’t need to do everything himself. Zaz Bell and Cole Sebastian are two seniors that will bring a lot of leadership to the team. Juniors Braden Maholic and Gavin Jimmerson also bring experience, having received playing time since they were freshmen. “We experienced a minor setback in that Ethan Smith broke his collarbone recently and is out for the season. Being a new coach at the varsity level will definitely be a factor. I have a lot to learn. But, coach (Dan) Dalton left me an experienced team that is long and athletic. How quickly the kids can learn a new system and gel during a start and stop campaign will determine how far we go.”
PORT ALLEGANY
Coach:
Kyle Babcock (2nd year, 9-11)
League:
District 9
2019-20 record/postseason:
9-13; (none)
Roster:
Noah Archer (5-7, so., G), Drew Evens (5-11, so., G), Blaine Moses (6-0, so., F), Kaleb Green (5-10, jr., G), Ty Guilds (5-10, jr., F), Trey Kleitz (5-11, jr., G), Kaleb Beil (6-2, sr., F), Drew Benson (5-9, sr., G), Dominic Guerrero (5-11, sr., G), Carter Moses (6-2, sr., F), Dylan Poorman (5-11, sr., G), Ethan Sprankle (5-9, sr., G)
From the coach:
“This season I believe we will be lacking in height, but fortunately we have some pretty quick guards that should be able to push the ball up the floor. We also have a deep bench so will look to keep a fast pace and keep rotating guys in and out. We have three sophomores who played a lot of minutes last season. These three guys will also be getting a ton of minutes this year. And although I have six seniors, only two of those six were letterwinners last season. “We were also fortunate to have a D-1 prospect, Trey Kleitz, move to Port at the end of October. Although Trey is only 5’11”, he plays much bigger and is a great all-around player who is fitting in pretty well with the rest of the team.”
SMETHPORT
Coach:
Jay Acker (10th year, 113-97)
League:
District 9
2019-20 record/postseason:
13-10; Ridgway (L, 50-27, District 9 Class AA quarterfinal)
Roster:
Chase Burdick (sr., G), Tyler Howes (sr., C), Richie McDowell (sr., F, 7.1 ppg), Matt Nolte (sr., C), Jordan Pavlock (sr., F), Layne Shall (sr., G, 10.5 ppg), John Adamoski (jr., C), Brandon Higley (jr., F/G), Trent Neff (jr., F/G), Alex Ognen (jr., G), Devon Williams (jr., F/G), Preston Alfieri (so., G)
Returning starters:
2 (McDowell, Shall)
From the coach: “The Hubbers look to improve upon their 13-10 record last year and third place finish in the North Tier. They will lean on senior leadership from team MVP and league all-star Layne Shall, as well as returning starter Richie McDowell. They will continue to use strong defensive pressure and use an up-tempo style of offense. They will be without Noah Lent, who sustained an injury during football.”